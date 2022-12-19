Baby W: Numerous name suppression breaches suggest law is becoming impossible to enforce

How suppression is often ignored in the alternative media ecosystem.

ANALYSIS: During a recent court hearing, lawyers briefly discussed whether the subject at the heart of the case – a six-month-old boy requiring heart surgery – would receive name suppression.

The law says yes. But suppression, at that point, seemed futile.

As they spoke, a large trailer with a photo of the baby’s face was strategically positioned outside the court. Numerous interviews with the baby’s parents had already been broadcast on alternative media, including as part of a 12-hour ‘truth-a-thon’ titled “We Are [baby’s name]”.

This happens occasionally; there has been coverage of something that goes on to be subject to a suppression order. Sometimes, the media is required to remove older stories at the court's behest.

This case was different. Those who had identified Baby W not only kept their content up, they continued to breach the suppression order.

During the hearing, the lawyers remarked on the strangeness of the situation. Mainstream media had not named the family, but others had.

“Now we’re in a situation where we’ve got two different streams of media playing by different rules,” Paul White, the lawyer for Te Whatu Ora, told the court, according to the NZ Herald.

“His names, his parents’ names, are already in the public arena.”

Sue Grey, the parents’ lawyer, seemed to agree, calling it a “really unusual, complicated situation”.

“His name was already in the public domain ... it’s got somewhat of a life of its own,” she said.

Suppression was maintained.

The next day, the baby was brought to court, a video of which was published by multiple alternative media outlets. They included one connected to Liz Gunn, who has served as a curious combination of advocate, media manager, and spiritual adviser to the family.

Since then, there have been hundreds, if not thousands, of name suppression breaches online. They have occurred, ironically, in communities prone to suggesting the law unfairly targets them.

The result is that the baby, in the mainstream media, will forever be known as Baby W. Elsewhere, his name and face will live in infamy.

Aaron Wood/Stuff Former broadcaster Liz Gunn became a fierce advocate for the parents of a sick baby who requested 'unvaccinated blood' for his heart surgery.

Breaching a suppression order is, theoretically, a serious offence. It can come with a hefty fine or even prison time.

Police say they have responded to one complaint about a suppression breach relating to Baby W. Brian Tamaki posted footage on Friday of Police visiting his home enquiring about the matter.

In his post, Tamaki questioned why he had been targeted, and not the many others who had breached suppression.

“When police were asked, were the other 1000s who used babies name were in for a visit to.. well you guessed..they didnt even know and said dont think so??? [sic]”, Tamaki wrote.

SUPPLIED Graham Philip speaking about bringing down the power grid on his Telegram radio show.

It’s a fair question. While Tamaki did indeed use the baby’s name, he is hardly ground zero for what has become a suppression breach free-for-all.

Such an outcome has seemed inevitable.

Earlier this year, Graham Philip was accused of sabotage. For months, everything about the case, including his name, was suppressed.

Counterspin Media nevertheless published an interview with Philip’s wife, who named him and described (briefly) the crime he later admitted to doing. It prompted a groundswell of support for Philip online, which itself generated many breaches of suppression orders, mostly on the messaging app Telegram.

It’s understood that authorities were aware of the suppression breach by Counterspin Media but declined to take action.

The Philip example was an appetiser for the Baby W case, which has stretched the integrity of suppression rules to breaking point.

The media is restricted by a concept called sub judice, Latin for “before the court”. If something is currently – or will soon be – before the court, publishing information that could be subject to a suppression order risks contempt of court.

Mainstream media mostly approached the Baby W story with caution, not identifying the baby or his parents.

But the alternative media kept going. Liz Gunn – who has a law degree and has worked in the mainstream media – published multiple video interviews with the family, including footage of Baby W.

Both a petition and a fundraising page naming the family were widely shared.

Stuff/Stuff Hannah Spierer and Kelvyn Alp, co-hosts of Counterspin Media

At one point, Counterspin Media’s hosts criticised the mainstream media for not identifying the family.

“What you’ll see in mainstream media here in New Zealand, they actually blurred out the parents and the baby’s faces,” co-host Hannah Spierer said.

Her co-host, Kelvyn Alp, interjected: “As if there’s some type of suppression order in place that they’re not allowed to be identified … but that’s just to dehumanise them.“

There may have been plausible deniability before the hearing, but there wasn’t afterwards.

The first paragraph in the Judge’s decision, featured in bold at the top of the first page, says any report “must not include any name or particulars likely to lead to the identification of Baby W”.

This, too, was ignored.

Within hours, Gunn had breached that order at least twice. The first was in a reaction video to the judgement, which was accompanied by a close-up image of Baby W. The video description used his surname.

Later that evening, Gunn posted a lengthy interview with Sue Grey, in which Gunn repeatedly named Baby W and his parents (Grey, notably, did not, referring to him as “the baby”).

SUPPLIED/Stuff Liz Gunn has been a forceful advocate for the parents of a baby requiring open-heart surgery.

In a statement last week, Gunn requested that Stuff use the baby's given name and said there was no legal requirement to withhold it.

“The family wish at all times to remind Kiwis that this is a valuable human being at the centre of the story. He is a person, and his name allows other people to relate to him as that, rather than a disembodied letter of the alphabet. "

There is a legal requirement to withhold it.

In response to these breaches, Justice Minister Kiri Allan told Newsroom they should be looked into.

“With respect to those that are publishing those names, I think there's certainly a case to be made to investigate into and lock it down,” she said.

It could be argued that name suppression still works as long as mainstream media comply.

There is a difference in reach between a popular news website and a Telegram page, and if the purpose of a suppression order is to prevent public discussion of something before the court, a muzzle on mainstream media mostly achieves that.

That position is becoming increasingly untenable.

A video about Baby W posted on the US site Infowars has 270,000 views; Gunn’s own video response to the Judge’s ruling has more than 30,000 views.

For Graham Philip, the justification for suppression was that details of his offending could affect his right to a fair trial. For Baby W, the reason is different: It is to preserve his right to privacy.

It is preferable that a minor not be the subject of heated public discussion about their health. At the very least, they should not be compared to Jesus Christ in an interview with the world’s most famous conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

In a case that has raised questions about whether a sick child is being used to advance a broader goal, it is unfortunate – but unsurprising – that rules to protect that child’s right to privacy have been trampled on by his supposed advocates.

It is now up to the authorities to decide whether they will defend that right, or accept that, in some cases, the law simply can’t be applied if a certain mass of people simply refuse to comply.