Alliance Group posts a record profit in a challenging year for farmers

Alliance Group has recorded an ‘’outstanding’’ $117.2 million profit, but it is still dealing with a significant shortage of workers across its plants.

It had been a tough year for its farmers, but the record financial performance was ‘’outstanding’’, chairman Murray Taggart said.

But the meat processor was experiencing a softening of its traditionally strong markets because of inflation, and Covid-19 both here and overseas was still proving challenging, he said.

The farmer co-operative announced a record profit before provisions, distribution and tax of $117.2 million for the year endingSeptember 30, with a record turnover of $2.2 billion at its annual general meeting in Timaru on Thursday.

“The past 12 months were tough for our farmers and the co-operative with droughts, flooding and the ongoing impact of Covid-19,” Taggart said.

“Meeting our farmers’ demands for processing capacity was difficult as large numbers of our people isolated at home or cared for family members. There was also significant volatility in our global markets with the war in Ukraine leading to a significant escalation in food prices and rising inflation rates eating into people’s discretionary income.’’

The co-operative is making a $11.3m profit distribution to its farmer shareholders, and in addition, a $10 million bonus share issue.

While this year had been successful the co-operative was facing challenges, he said.

It was working with Immigration NZ to fill a ‘’significant’’ shortage of workers across its plants.

“We’re hoping to get reasonable numbers through there, but it is quite a slow process,’’ he said.

Supplied Alliance Group chairman Murray Taggart.

Covid-19 lockdowns in China and high inflation in the North America, Europe and the United Kingdom markets were proving challenging.

“Discretionary spending is down so people who used to go out to eat two or three times a week are now going out once, or they’re buying cheaper cuts of meat at the supermarket, or dare I say it, they’re turning to pork or chicken instead,’’ he said.

“There is still demand there, but it is not as strong as it was, and I would say, like everyone else in the market, we’re trying to be a bit innovative about getting product into that system.’’

Taggart said global logistics remained challenging and refrigerated container shipping was still some way off normal container availability and ship reliability.

“Our ability to reliably transport chilled product on ocean freight remained heavily compromised, particularly on longer routes, forcing customers to frozen product.’’

The co-operative has invested $49 million across its plant network.

Supplied Alliance Group commissioned a $12.5 million upgrade at its Lorneville plant near Invercargill. (File photo)

A high-temperature heat pump has been installed at the Pukeuri plant near Oamaru. It will provide about five megawatts of hot water heating, which is nearly 50 per cent of the plant’s requirement. It also commissioned a $12.5m upgrade at its Lorneville plant, and work was continuing on a $16m fully integrated storage and warehouse system there, which was expected to go live next year.

Taggart paid tribute to departing chief executive David Surveyor, who resigned from the company in November.

“Under David’s watch, Alliance’s financial performance has significantly improved, revenue growth has increased, farmer returns have grown, we have a record numbers of new shareholders, organisational capability has lifted and we are now the safest red meat company in the country.”

Taggart and Don Morrison were the successful candidates to fill two vacancies on the board of the co-operative.

Alliance is a co-operative owned by more than 4500 farmer shareholders and exports lamb, beef, venison and co-products to customers in more than 65 countries.