'Open flame type tool' likely started devastating wastewater treatment plant blaze

A devastating blaze at Christchurch’s wastewater treatment plant likely began when contractors using an “open flame type tool” accidently ignited tape on the roof or the roof itself, an investigation has found.

But what exactly that tool was has not been determined – and the contractors who were working in the area where the blaze began have refused to be interviewed by investigators.

The blaze on November 1 last year completely destroyed two critical buildings known as trickling filters at the Christchurch City Council’s wastewater treatment plant in Bromley.

It caused a plume of smoke that was seen across the city.

The resulting damage led to a putrid poo-like stench that hung over east Christchurch for months – causing nausea, headaches, worsening asthma and disturbed sleep for nearby residents.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff This is the damage in the aftermath of the fire, where the roofs of both trickling filters collapsed.

The cause of the fire was “accidental ignition” of a trickling filter’s roof structure while a sealing tape was being applied by contractors, an investigation by Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) found.

The investigation was conducted by specialist fire investigator Bruce Irvine.

Irvine said in his report the possibility of a deliberately lit fire was eliminated “due to the immediate actions of the staff in the area of ignition".

Irvine’s report said contractors from Goleman Group Ltd were working on the roof at the time of the blaze, but he had not been able to speak to them.

Irvine said he emailed Goleman Group Ltd and their lawyers from Chapman Tripp to request an interview, but the staff had not been made available.

Irvine said he had also not interviewed the first person who called 111 to report the fire.

Goleman Group chief executive Joel Matsis said in an email that he had not seen the Fenz report and was "unable to comment at this time".

Stuff has emailed follow-up questions.