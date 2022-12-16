The West Coast's newest commercial flight is a drone carrying urine and stool samples

A new air route will open on the West Coast next year, but the only passengers will be blood, urine and stool samples.

Swoop Aero plans to launch New Zealand’s first integrated drone logistics network in partnership with Te Whatu Ora. The first flights would carry pathology samples from Westport to Greymouth for processing.

Previously, the samples made the 100-kilometre trip by car, which took about 1.5 hours. Swoop Aero Oceania regional manager Richard Adams said the drone flight would take about 35 minutes, depending on headwinds.

The drones would use software with preprogrammed flight paths, but a pilot could fly the crafts remotely if necessary. In the event of an emergency, such as bird strike, they had digital parachutes to land safely. The route would have contingency landing sites every 10 to 15km.

Supplied Drones will be used to ferry pathology samples on the West Coast

Te Whatu Ora West Coast general manager Philip Wheble said the drones might deliver

urgently required items like clinical supplies between both locations in future.

“The service will enhance health outcomes for local residents and build resilience into the supply chain on the West Coast,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Drone company touches down at Timaru location

* Aviation group staunchly opposed to drone researchers 'privatising' air space

* Government weighs tighter drone regulations amid safety concerns



Swoop Aero already uses drones to provide medical services across rural areas in the United Kingdom, Australia and Africa delivering vaccines and pain relief, and collecting pathology and blood samples.

Supplied/Stuff Swoop Aero Oceania manager Richard Adams with a drone taking part in a demonstration flight at Leithfield beach.

Wheble said the technology offered an exciting opportunity in how laboratory services was provided to Buller residents. It could also be used during Civil Defence emergencies.

“In the past 18 months, the Buller community has experienced three significant weather events resulting in road closures between Westport and Greymouth,” he said. “Having access to this technology during Civil Defence emergencies will enable our teams to continue providing these services with minimal disruption.”

Te Whatu Ora national director of improvement and innovation Dale Bramley said a drone delivery service had great potential for the New Zealand health system.

Supplied A Swoop Aero drone during a demonstration flight at Leithfield beach.

“This technology has been trialled successfully overseas and the new service between Greymouth and Westport will help establish whether drones could play a future role in the movement of time-sensitive medications, specimens and other medical goods across the country,” he said.

“Drones would reduce transport times, particularly in places such as Auckland where traffic congestion was a major issue,” he said.

Swoop Aero chief executive and co-founder Eric Peck said more than 23,000 flights had been made on the company’s networks since 2017, carrying more than 1.3 million items.

It was working with the Civil Aviation Authority to gain the approvals required and would seek the necessary resource consents for the West Coast.