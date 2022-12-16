'Significant delays' after crash on SH1, Karāpiro

The crash happened about 10.30am on Friday, between Cambridge and Karāpiro.

A single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 between Cambridge and Karāpiro has led to “significant delays”.

Police were called to the crash – between Karāpiro Road and Hydro Road – about 10.30am on Friday.

“As a result, there will be significant delays on north and southbound traffic, while we work to clear the road,” a statement said.

Motorists should avoid travelling on this part of the road if possible.

Waka Kotahi said it was reportedly a truck crash and vehicle recovery “may take some time”.