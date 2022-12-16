'Significant delays' after truck crash on SH1, Karāpiro

The crash happened about 10.30am on Friday, between Cambridge and Karāpiro.

A truck crash on State Highway 1 between Cambridge and Karāpiro has led to “significant delays”.

Police were called to the crash – between Karāpiro Road and Hydro Road – about 10.30am on Friday.

“As a result, there will be significant delays on north and southbound traffic, while we work to clear the road,” a statement said.

It was a single-vehicle crash and the truck driver wasn’t injured, police said.

Motorists should avoid travelling on this part of the road if possible.

At 1.50pm Waka Kotahi said there were long delays in both directions around the crash and crews were working to clean up the site.