Christchurch mayor entered election with war chest of donations

Mayor Phil Mauger didn’t spend the most, but received the most donations ahead of the 2022 elections. Photo from earlier this month.

Christchurch’s new mayor entered the election with a war chest, expense returns reveal.

The most a mayoral candidate was allowed to spend in Christchurch was $70,000, yet Phil Mauger raised over twice that amount within several months of announcing his candidacy.

A list of his and other Christchurch election candidates’ donations and expenses were released on Friday. Candidates were only required to list donations over $1500.

According to Mauger’s returns, he had raised $63,000 before his candidacy was publicly announced in August 2021 – only $2500 less than he would ultimately spend on the campaign.

By the end of 2021 he had raised $147,000 from property developers, car dealers and other business owners.

His biggest single donation was $30,000 in July 2021, from Bruce and Kaye Miles.

Bruce Miles was a newcomer to NBR’s rich list in 2022.

Mauger told Stuff election expenses to be declared were those incurred in the three months prior to the 2022 election.

“I launched my campaign in August 2021 and all the funds from donors was used on activities between the launch and July 2022,” Mauger said.

His sponsors were happy to support him a year ahead of the election, he said.

He was “humbled” to have a range of people supporting his campaign, he said.

“From the get-go I was very upfront about who was supporting my campaign and this information was on my website.”

He did not take any donations from any political party and his donors were people “from all walks of life”, he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff In comparison to Mauger, Dunedin’s new mayor Jules Radich received no donations over $1500 and spent less than half the maximum allowed for mayor.

Mauger spent just under $3000 less than his closest opponent for the mayoralty, David Meates, but won 2271 more votes.

Meates didn’t date when he received donations, nor did he share the full names of people who donated over $1500, despite both being a requirement, according to the council’s election returns policy.

However, he did list anonymous donations of less than $1500 he received leading up to the election.

Six people donated between $1450 and $1500, just under the threshold for needing to be included. On August 11, he received four separate donations of $1250.

By the end of the campaign he raised $69,285, just under half of which were anonymous donations. His biggest single donation was $10,000 from a G N Glenn.

Mark Chirnside, who was a far third place in the race, had $13,225 worth of ad filming and production donated by a Caleb MacDonald.

The cost behind Dunedin City Council’s race to the mayoralty was a different story, where no candidate spend was close to the $55,000 cap, and donations over $1500 were rare.

Winner Jules Radich, who ran for both mayor and a councillor seat, spent $25,382 in total on the election. Nearly $18,000 of that figure was dedicated to his mayoral campaign.

He listed no donations.

Incumbent, but unsuccessful, mayoral candidate Aaron Hawkins ran under the Green Party banner, so split the expenses and donations evenly between Marie Laufiso – who was successfully re-elected to council – and Alan Somerville, who was now a first time Otago Regional councillor.

He took a $2000 share of donated graphic design and marketing support. His share of expenses totalled $17,274.

Sophie Barker, who ran for mayor and council re-election, only spent $7949 on a combined campaign. She previously told Stuff she reused many of her 2019 hoardings to keep costs down. She listed no donations.