Fire and Emergency bans staff from charging electric cars at fire stations

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has banned staff members from charging their electric cars at work – a decision the firefighters’ union president has labelled “pathetic, bizarre and shortsighted”.

A notice was sent out to Wellington staff on Friday morning and stated it was “no longer appropriate for private electric vehicles to be charged on fire stations, utilising Fire and Emergency NZ resources”.

The decision was to come into effect immediately, it read.

“Station resources, such as electricity are provided for the purposes of maintaining operational readiness and facilities for station personnel, whilst carrying our Fire and Emergency NZ related duties or activities.”

New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union president Ian Wright said he would hate to think the notice was in retaliation to the recent “legal action taken by union members”.

The notice came as FENZ and the firefighters’ union reached settlement terms earlier this month, which included a 24% wage increase backdated to 2021, following pay talks continuing for more than a year.

Union members went on numerous strikes for reasons including better pay, increased staffing levels – both to reduce pressure on firefighters on duty and to reduce wait times for fire crews to attend blazes, increased mental health support for FENZ personnel and safer work procedures and improved equipment.

The offer was subject to vote by firefighters which would be held in the coming weeks.

“No rationale has been given to it,” he said, adding the sudden decision was counterproductive to any efforts to reduce a carbon footprint.

“It’s just ridiculous,” he said.

The notice said there were different approaches to allowing the charging of private vehicles at fire stations across the country.

However, FENZ Wellington region manager Bruce Stubbs said the notice was put out to staff in Wellington to “remind them” that they could not charge their private electric vehicles at fire stations.

He said there had been “historic approval ... given some time ago” but staff were now not permitted to charge their private electric vehicles using electricity paid for by Fire and Emergency.

“Fire and Emergency New Zealand is currently working on a draft motor vehicle policy which includes reference to electric vehicles.”

Robert Steven/Stuff Ian Wright, New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union president, labelled the notice “bizarre, pathetic and shortsighted” and thought it would affect “many staff”.

FENZ did not respond to questions about how many staff members used the fire stations to charge their electric cars, how much of FENZ’s resources it used, why the stance on charging was reconsidered now and what led to the decision that it was no longer appropriate for staff to charge their cars at fire stations.

Wright believed the change in stance would affect “many staff”.

“You’re talking a matter of dollars … Will we not be allowed to charge our cellphones? Where will it end?”

He understood staff in Dunedin had been sent a similar notice.