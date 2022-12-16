Fifteen horses 'too dangerous to handle' euthanised after being seized from racing breeder

Fifteen horses seized from a Kaikōura harness racing breeder’s property have been euthanised.

In September, 44 horses were retrieved by police from Donegal House – a well-known Irish pub and accommodation site, run by standardbred breeder Murray Boyd.

Twenty-nine of the horses were rehomed, and while attempts were also made to rehome the remaining 15, they had not been broken in and “were too dangerous to handle”, Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) regional manager animal welfare Murray Pridham said on Friday.

The horses were euthanised on Monday following advice from equine experts, he said.

READ MORE:

* Woman convicted after pretending to be animal welfare inspector to save ill horses

* Waikato farmer who let horse starve to death disqualified from owning horses for a year

* Animal rights group calls for trainer caught injecting horses to face criminal charges



Police, MPI staff, vets, and staff were involved in the horse take back in September.

“MPI animal welfare inspectors have completed their work at this Kaikōura property involving the welfare of 44 horses,” Pridham said on Friday.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Helpers coax a young horse towards waiting horse trucks at Donegal House near Kaikoura, where MPI staff were uplifting horses.

“During the course of our inquiries, MPI gained an enforcement order from the court, ordering the owner of the horses to destock which he refused to do.

“Because of this failure to comply with the court, under the powers of the Animal Welfare Act, MPI was legally able to intervene.”

There were three large horse trucks at the scene in September, and people could be seen loading about a dozen horses into them.

About 16 more, many visibly thin, were huddled around large hay feeders in paddocks in front of the property. More horses could be heard around the property.

It’s understood there were about 50 on the grounds.

One mare at the scene had a young foal at foot, and others appeared to be pregnant.A young horse which managed to escape had to be coaxed out of the bushes by staff from Stable To Stirrup, a charitable trust based just out of Christchurch which specialises in working with standardbred horses.

According to information from Harness Racing NZ (HRNZ) records, Boyd was last licenced as a trainer in 2014. Boyd also raced successful pacer Donegal Delight, who won $228,988 racing in New Zealand and Australia.

HRNZ records show she is still in his ownership. HRNZ and the SPCA have been approached for comment.

Kaikōura District Council’s district licensing committee (DLC) confirmed Donegal House’s liquor licence and manager’s licence were both set for public hearings.