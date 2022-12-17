Kaiapoi crash leaves two critically injured

A single car crash on Friday night is being investigated by the serious crash unit.

Two people were critically injured after a crash on Friday night in Kaiapoi, in the Waimakariri district of the Canterbury.

The single vehicle accident took place on Main North Rd, Kaiapoi at around 10.40pm, a police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and one manager responded to the scene.

Two people were transported to Christchurch Hospital in critical condition.

Both lanes were blocked following the incident but have since been cleared, the police spokesperson said.

The serious crash unit was investigating.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said four appliances attended the incident, with the final appliance leaving at 12:47am.