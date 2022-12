A crash on SH1 near Tawa has closed the northbound lane.

A single-vehicle crash has closed the northbound lane of SH1 north of Wellington, causing delays.

Waka Kotahi published an alert at 3:10pm on Saturday warning motorists and asking them to “keep to the right lane, pass with care and expect some delays this afternoon” near the Tawa site.

A police spokesman said there was just one vehicle involved in the crash with no serious injuries. Emergency services were at the scene shortly after 3pm.