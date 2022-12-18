Dairy worker attacked with machete had fled to back room to escape robbers' 'gratuitous violence' - police

"It was horrific what those offenders have done," says Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke after a Hamilton dairy worker had a finger and thumb severed during an aggravated robbery. A neigbour who approached was also attacked.

A dairy worker who “offered no resistance whatsoever” to robbers was attacked with a machete after running to a back room.

The Nepalese shopkeeper was attacked about 7.30am on Saturday morning when four offenders ran into Hamilton's Irvine St dairy and stole estimated $15,000 to $20,000 of cigarettes.

His thumb and finger were severed and he’s since had eight hours of surgery to reattach his thumb.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said the offending was "really, really disturbing”.

“It's really taking this type of thing to another level. The gratuitous violence that was involved is distressing.

The man “offered no resistance whatsoever ... He did everything he could to get out of their way and he was actually hiding in a back storeroom when he was attacked”.

The worker told shop owner Puneet Singh he was “begging [the robbers] not to kill him”.

“They tried to hit him on the head, but he brought his hands up to protect himself.”

Police have spoken to the surgeon who operated on the man but are letting him recover more before speaking to him directly, Clarke said.

CCTV The Irvine Street Dairy worker “offered no resistance whatsoever” and tried to get out of the robbers’ way, Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said

They are working hard on the case and “absolutely determined” those responsible will be held to account, she said.

“We do have some good lines of inquiry and we're confident we will be holding these people to account."

Singh says the dairy already has a string of safety measures in place and “there is nothing more we can do. We just need guns I think”.

Clarke acknowledged the dairy had “done everything that they could reasonably be expected to do and it's a really sad indictment that, at this point in time, that's not enough to stop this kind of offending”.

Singh said the worker’s thumb has been reattached, but they’re not yet sure how well it’s going to perform.

The man’s other hand was also injured as he tried to fend off the machete.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The dairy had all the expected safety measures and “it's a really sad indictment that, at this point in time, that's not enough to stop this kind of offending,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke.

A neighbour was knocked out by the offenders after he was awoken by the injured man screaming and ran in his socks to help.

The neighbour, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he was still half-asleep.

“I ran out not even thinking about it. I was ill-prepared.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Irvine St dairy owner Puneet Singh said crime is going to continue if the Government doesn't make changes.

The neighbour confronted the offenders – who he thought were youths - in front of the shop where they punched him, knocking him out, and swiped the machete across his leg.

“When I arrived on site I just saw one person, the fog cannon was already activated and the shopkeeper was inside screaming. I didn’t know there were others [offenders]. Then three others were there too, and I didn’t know they were armed.”

The man said his concern was for the shopkeeper as possessions can be replaced but “we’ve only got one life”.

“I didn’t expect to be punched. But I would rather get knocked out if it helps the shopkeeper.”

The man has lived on Irvine St for at least 30 years and it’s the second time he’s stepped in during a violent attack on a dairy staff member – the last time was the shopkeeper lost an eye in a lunchtime robbery in 2017, under different shop ownership.

STUFF "He was crying, saying he got hit," says the Hamilton store's owner, who received a distraught call. “There was blood all over the floor where he got attacked."

He got a medical check-up but downplayed his actions, saying “I wasn’t great” and that it was “a blessing I walked away with grazes”.

Singh’s Irvine St store has bollards, fog cannon, panic button, CCTV, and a steel door.

“There is nothing more we can do. We just need guns I think,” he said. “If they are coming like that - they aren't giving us any chance.”

Singh said selling cigarettes isn’t the problem, it’s the lack of consequences for the crime is the problem.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Screams from Hamilton’s Irvine St Dairy roused a neighbour on Saturday morning.

“Cigarettes are 40 to 45% of the sales and, if you don’t have cigarettes, customers won’t come here. They come to buy smokes, and then they buy other stuff like drinks and lollies.

“So if you don’t have smokes the sales won’t be enough to pay the bills. And we don’t make much with the smokes. A $30 pack makes us $3.”

Singh warns the Government if they don’t do anything it’s only going to get worse.

“If you can’t stop the crime now you won’t stop, this is still controllable as there has been no action against them.

“Once they know the consequences if they are caught, they could stop the family benefit and make the parents accountable for it.”.

Singh has been grateful for the support he’s received from the community and people have been dropping off gift cards and money for the injured staff member.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said they’re asking witnesses to the robbery to come forward.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or events immediately after, or who has information about those involved.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who has private CCTV in the immediate area or surrounding streets, which may have captured footage of use to the investigation.”

If you can help, contact police on 105 or at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 Update My Report, referencing file number 221217/6333.