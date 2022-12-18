Canterbury councillor 'dedicated to his job' dies

Ashburton district councilllor Rodger Letham has died, aged 78.

The second-term Western ward councillor died in Ashburton Hospital over the weekend.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said Letham had been in hospital for about a week with an underlying health condition.

“He will be sorely missed at council.”

Brown said Letham, a retired real estate agent, was very community-minded and wanted to look after his constituents.

READ MORE:

* Locals challenge loss of council seat due to new Māori ward

* Staff retention a challenge for police outside big metropolitan areas

* Ashburton’s new civic centre and library named ‘for future generations’



Stuff Ashburton District Councillor Rodger Letham, pictured in 2014, has died.

“He was dedicated to his job.”

Letham spent 29 years farming and more than 30 years working in rural real estate before retiring.

He retained his Western ward seat at the October election, gaining 1429 votes. It was the same seat that Dame Lynda Topp was seeking in the election, however, she gained just 777 votes.

A by-election will have to be held for his seat.