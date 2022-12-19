'Beautiful old building' revealed after a decade behind containers

Sargood, Son and Ewen building, part of Christchurch's Dirty 30 list, has shipping containers stripped away overnight to reveal the 140-year-old building after being concealed behind the barricade for a decade post quakes.

Under the cover of darkness and drizzle, one of Christchurch’s ‘Dirty 30’ buildings was revealed after a decade in hiding.

The 136-year-old Sargood, Son and Ewen building on Lichfield St finally saw the light of day when the last shipping containers were lifted by crane on Monday morning after work began at 10pm on Sunday night.

“She’s a beautiful old building”, said its owner and property developer Dave Henderson.

The structural strengthening had largely been done inside, he said, which meant the containers could be removed.

The next step was bringing the outside to its former glory and kitting out the inside for its next chapter, he said.

“The stonework needs tidying up on the facade. Internally ... the ground floor will be extensively fitted out and the upper levels will be available for office space in the very near future.”

But he remained tight-lipped on exactly what was in-store for the ground floor, only saying: “Watch this space.

“I’ve got a lot of plans for it.”

He said the building and its surrounding area were set to be “a very stunning venue for the city”.

The Christchurch City Council recognised the building’s heritage in 2018, giving a $900,000 grant to save it.

Pre quake, the warehouse, built in 1886, housed Mu steakhouse, a dance club, council offices, and apartments.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The building was built in 1886 as a warehouse for the company which erected a number of premises across the country after starting up in Australia.

Henderson bought the building in 2004 as he owned the surrounding buildings.

“It was a beautiful old building but had been butchered and buggered. I saw the opportunity to do something decent with it.”

Strengthened at the time, he was in no doubt it was the work done on it back then that saved it from ruin in the earthquakes.

“That building is something I’m pretty emotionally attached to … that’s why it still stands, the fact that we strengthened it properly 18 years ago.

“It’s now being restored to an A-grade building, and it’s going to have a great future for another 100 years.”

It was a “delight”, he said to show off the building once again.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Owner and property developer Dave Henderson says the building will be open by “this time next year” but he is keeping mum on its plans.

“I’m just pleased for the city too because she’s such a grand building - it’s good for others to be able to appreciate it and enjoy it.”

Councillors were “pleasantly surprised” the “visual blight and eyesore” of the containers had been removed, Christchurch Central Ward councillor Jake McLellan said.

“I think it’s a watershed moment for the development of our CBD.”