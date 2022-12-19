Anyone harmed by Archives NZ health record breach encouraged to complain

A privacy breach by Archives NZ has let people see records containing the sensitive health information of abuse survivors. (Audio broadcast December 2022).

The Privacy Commissioner is encouraging anybody harmed by sensitive health records made public by Archives New Zealand in error earlier this year to lay a complaint.

On Friday, the national archive said there had been a privacy breach with three sets of restricted historical health records that were incorrectly made open access and therefore available to be viewed by the public.

They were marked as restricted access in Archives’ collections database but were able to be viewed by public users of Rosetta, Archives’ digital images system.

The records related to Christchurch mental asylum Sunnyside Hospital and were digitised in response to a request by the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry.

It included a book of admissions, voluntary boarders and discharges covering 1952 to 1956, including the names, ages, marital statuses and the conditions people were admitted for.

Also released was a Sunnyside Hospital diary for 1968 containing names of people admitted, discharged, on leave and names of patients who had died; and a Sunnyside Hospital admission book covering 1966-1973 for people admitted after committing a criminal offence.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff The sensitive health records were accessed by an unknown individual twice in August.

That contained brief patient details, health conditions, offences committed and any prior institutions patients were admitted to.

The records were accessed at least twice. The first was by a former Archives staff member who discovered the records on September 19 and “immediately” alerted the agency to the situation.

But an unknown member of the public also accessed the records on two occasions in August. The Department of Internal Affairs, which oversees Archives NZ, said it had not been able to identify that person. It also hadn’t been able to determine whether they downloaded or shared the records.

Archives restricted access to the records in question as soon as it was notified and had been working with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner and Health New Zealand, which owned the records, since.

Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry The records related to patients at the Sunnyside Hospital mental asylum, pictured, between 1952 and 1973.

In a statement on Monday chief archivist Anahera Morehu said Archives had “a high degree of confidence that the scope is limited, and that this is a one-off case due to human error rather than systemic issues”.

Archives has separately been dealing with teething problems with its online collections search tool, which earlier this year resulted in a privacy/security breach scare related to separate records. Those who use Archives’ services have, in the last month, said they are the worst they've been in decades.

Related to the September breach, Morehu said it was working to communicate with affected individuals.

“We recognise the trust people and agencies have in Archives to safeguard their restricted information. It is our responsibility to protect the information and taonga we hold, a role we take very seriously, and in this case, we have made a mistake,” she said.

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster said people needed to be put first​ and his office expected the notification of the breaches to be handled carefully and with pace.

“The mere knowledge that someone may have looked at your sensitive health information could be triggering and cause distress,” Webster said.

Government agencies and businesses that hold personal information must take obligations to protect it seriously, Webster said. Anybody harmed by the breach can make a complaint to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.