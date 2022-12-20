Inner city neighbour who shut down live music breached noise limits with refrigeration firm

The company of the man behind complaints about noise levels in inner city Christchurch has itself breached noise limits.

On Saturday, Stuff reported that Coolpak Coolstores managing director Sid McAuley had taken steps to end live music at the Dux Central after moving into a nearby central city apartment.

McAuley commissioned acoustic engineers to measure the noise from his rooftop garden, and found the levels breached city planning rules limits. He said he would “spend any money that’s required” and take legal action to stop gigs at Dux Central, which he called “some hick bar”.

It has since emerged that McAuley’s own firm Coolpak Coolstore had “breached” Selwyn District Council’s night-time noise limits at its 24-hour facility in Rolleston’s industrial park, Izone.

In a submission to the Selwyn District Council on its district plan, Coolpak lobbied to increase night noise limits, to “strongly oppose” any reduction in daytime noise limits, to extend noise level measurements away from the site’s boundary and extend the council’s policy requiring noise insulation to “include all sites neighbouring the iZone development”.

Coolpak also sought to protect activities at the Rolleston site – and any sites adjoining the industrial park – from “reverse sensitivity effects”, essentially protecting it from future noise complaints.

John Bisset/Stuff Coolpak Coolstores managing director Sid McAuley came out swinging last week against live music in the Christchurch CBD, but has lobbied Selwyn District Council to raise noise limits and require neighbouring properties to have sound insulation for the company’s Rolleston facility (File photo).

The Selwyn district plan contains reverse sensitivity protections for the Christchurch Airport, state highways, railway network, the Darfield Gun Club and West Melton Rifle Range, as well as the port and dairy processing zones.

In its submission to the council’s hearing panel, Coolpak asserts that its operations “unquestionably” meet the criteria for “important infrastructure that generates significant noise”, and should be given reverse sensitivity protection.

When Stuff called McAuley to discuss this submission he declined an interview.

The original Dux de Lux, which opened in 1978 at the Arts Centre, was a cornerstone of the live music scene for decades before being badly damaged in the 2011 earthquakes. When Dux Central opened in 2015 on the corner of Poplar Lane and Lichfield St, the resurrection of a live music locale in the city was welcomed by many.

The end of live music has prompted an outpouring of support from locals and NZ musicians such as the Phoenix Foundation, noting the Dux’s contribution to the New Zealand music scene.

However, the Christchurch City Council’s district plan only allows for noise up to 60 decibels (dB) at the Dux Central’s location, equivalent to the sound of an air conditioner or normal conversation.

Councillor James Gough said when an “iconic music venue isn’t able to have live music in the evenings, that suggests to me something is not working”.

“Due to a devastating event,” Christchurch has had the “once in a lifetime opportunity to reimagine the city”, he said. But if the process of “recreating and regenerating” the city did not involve noise, then “we’re doing something wrong.”

He was aware of “investigations underway” by council staff to look at zoning of areas that allow higher volumes, as well as “potentially avenues with the Minister” Megan Woods, who holds the portfolio for Greater Christchurch Regeneration and approved changes to the district plan to allow for Te Kaha stadium’s noise management rules.

Dux Central operations manager Ross Herrick said the response the business had received had been overwhelming, with prominent Kiwi bands, inner city residents and music aficionados showing their support.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Two popular venues, Dux Central – the two-storey white building on the left, and Smash Palace in the centre – are among a number of venues impacted by the increase in inner city apartment dwellers (File photo).

”We’ve had people message us, call and come in and see us – it’s really blown me away.” Live music had been a big part of the Dux for over 40 years, he said.

Herrick had unsuccessfully tried to reach a resolution with McAuley after his initial complaint, even offering to schedule live music events around McAuley’s stays in the city.

Herrick wants to see the city council change the city plan and to set standards for acoustic treatments and triple glazing.

Supplied Fans of live music have barraged the Coolpak Coolstores google reviews with negative ratings after director Sid McAuley complained about live music in the central city, shutting down gigs at Dux Central.

Herrick said plans were going ahead for Dux Central to host live music on New Years Eve, and the bar was working with the Inner City Business Association, the council and other groups to “see if there can be some middle ground” on other events.

On Monday, Dux Central secured a special licence from 3.30am to 7.30am to host hundreds of football fans for the World Cup final.

Events manager Ross Jones said about 400 people watched the game at the bar, 200 inside and the rest watching on the big screen outside.

Jones was “absolutely stoked” with the “phenomenal” turn out.

The new Christchurch stadium, Te Kaha, is being built less than a block away from Dux Central. It will be allowed to hold up to six concerts a year of up to 80 dB LAeq (averaged over a 15-minute period) outside the arena, and a further nine concerts a year with a noise limit of up to 75 dB LAeq outside the arena.

A number of Christchurch’s live music venues are lobbying council to change planning rules, hoping to gain protection from noise complaints made by new residents in the central city.

Meanwhile, momentum is building to see the Dux de Lux reopen at its original site, more than a decade after it was fenced off post-earthquakes. According to the council’s central noise environments planning map, the Arts Centre site is in a Category 3: Lower Noise Level Area, which has a limit of 55 dB, lower than the noise generated by a conversation.