Convicted saboteur Graham Philip fails to get Covid infringement wiped

New Zealand’s first jailed saboteur has failed to argue away a Covid infringement penalty, despite telling the court “civilisation is at stake”.

Graham Philip appeared at Taupō District Court on Monday to defend the infringement and $300 fine - issued after he attended a lockdown protest, in a lifejacket, in August 2021.

Philip told Judge Tony Snell he opted to fight the infringement, and represent himself in court, as “our whole civilisation is at stake, so I thought it would be good to bring up in public”.

He also described Covid as “a device to lesson our liberties”.

Philip made legal history on December 1 this year when he was sentenced to three years and one month’s imprisonment at the High Court in Hamilton for sabotage.

Stuff was able to reveal at his sentencing he had attempted to bring down the power grid across the entire North Island in protest against the Covid-19 restrictions and vaccine mandate.

Transpower infrastructure was the target of his sabotage efforts, and that the repair bill was in excess of $1.2m.

Philip’s latest court appearance centred around a protest outside a Taupō gym on August 31, 2021, when New Zealand was in lockdown.

The judge-alone trial began on Monday with prosecuting police sergeant Toby Morgan questioning Detective Michael West about it.

He said Philip, who was “wearing a lifejacket”, was with a number of non-masked protesters, and declined to provide his details.

West opted to issue the infringement notice rather than arrest Philip, and said he was “100 per cent” sure the man in court was the same man in the lifejacket.

And Philip was “perfectly happy to admit I was there”, he told the court.

He began his defence telling the court “this is really good fun” before asking West for a legal definition of lockdown, which West said he was unable to do.

“Enforcing something you can’t explain?” Philip asked, before telling West “if I was to use the word martial law, that’s be OK?”

Philip said he would base his defence on the Magna Carta, noting at an earlier hearing Judge Marie McKenzie “wasn’t hostile to that, so I thought I’d give it a shot”.

“To people like me, we argue the very concept of freedom itself precludes the Crown, or the Prime Minister, issuing edicts I would describe as martial law,” he said.

“It is our contention that Covid, which I would describe as a hoax, is nothing more than a device to lessen our liberties.

“What we describe as martial law has no place on our shores.”

In his summing up Judge Snell told Philip that the Magna Carta “has no lawful effect in court”.

He said he accepted Philip had strong views on the matter, but that he found the infringement proved.

He declined, however, to issue a fine, noting Philip was in prison and unable to pay.

“Thank you, I appreciate that,” said Philip.