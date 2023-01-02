Bain killings podcast host doesn't mind being the 'Black Hands' guy

Stuff journalist Martin van Beynen has got used to being the Black Hands podcast guy, as the internationally acclaimed true-crime series chalks up five years.

The podcast, released in July 2017, covers the killing of the Bain family – Robin, 58; Margaret, 50; Arawa, 19; Laniet, 18; and Stephen, 14, on June 20, 1994 in Dunedin.

From the beginning, the main question was whether Robin had shot four members of his family and then himself, or, whether David, 22, the oldest sibling, had shot his parents and siblings and then tried to make it look like his father was the culprit.

Van Beynen, 64, a journalist since 1989, said he was “chuffed” the podcast was still attracting good numbers even five years after it was released.

“It’s been a big part of my career, and it’s nice people connect me with the podcast, although I like to think I’ve done a bit more in the years I’ve been in journalism,” he said. “But the Black Hands podcast was a big hit and I don’t mind being recognised as the Black Hands guy.”

Van Beynen doesn’t know exactly how many people have listened to the podcast, but “can safely say it is over 5 million people”.

“What amazes me is the number of people still discovering it, especially young people. I’ve just been on a trip and the young people had all listened to it but the over-60s hadn’t.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Black Hands journalist and narrator Martin van Beynen spent years researching, writing and recording a podcast series on the Bain family murders.

The podcast was Stuff’s first big podcast project and was a “bit of a shot in the dark”.

“I first realised it might be a success when I got a call from a friend in Japan who works for a US military publication. He said he had just been talking to a soldier in Iraq who told him he was listening to this great podcast called Black Hands.”

He puts the attraction of Black Hands down to it being a great family tragedy “of almost biblical proportions”, and perhaps one of the saddest stories you could ever hear.

“It’s also one of the great whodunnits. Not just who, but why,” he said.

“Robin, as a frustrated careerist in an unhappy marriage and in a way estranged from the family, is the natural choice. Then you get David, over-protected by his dominating mother and who feels inadequate. I’ve done my best to solve it, but listeners will judge for themselves.

