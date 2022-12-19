Nelson Honey fails in bid to sue for lost $1.7m Chinese revenues

A “complicated” relationship between a honey producer and their agent in China ended in a legal wrangle.

A Nelson honey producer’s legal bid to recover proceeds from sales in China has failed in the High Court.

A judgment by Associate Judge Kenneth Johnston at the High Court in Nelson dismissed Nelson Honey & Marketing’s claim that Pureality Trading Company (PTC) and Grace Gu were liable for $1.7 million in outstanding invoices from a fourth party selling their products in China.

According to the judgment, Nelson Honey manufactures and markets honey and honey-based products.

In 2013, seeking to market its products in China, Nelson Honey contacted Grace Gu. Gu, a Chinese citizen with New Zealand residency, is a business consultant who helps companies looking to enter the Chinese market.

A business relationship – which Johnston described as “complicated” – grew. Gu offered Nelson Honey help and assistance, using PTC, of which she is shareholder and director, as the vehicle to provide her services.

Gu introduced Nelson Honey to China-based company Horizon, which would act as an agent for marketing and selling. Horizon began selling the honey products through an Internet platform, VIPShop.

Horizon used Gu’s VIPShop account. However, in her affidavit, Gu said the proceeds of all sales went directly to Horizon.

Between 2014 and 2018, Nelson Honey filled orders for more than $8.7m worth of product, invoicing Horizon.

By March 2018, Nelson Honey claimed Horizon owed them $1.7m: outstanding proceeds of honey the Chinese company had sold and delivered via VIPShop.

Horizon refuted this, and Nelson Honey turned to Gu and PTC for recourse, believing the two parties had to make good on any money owed to them.

However, the paperwork, which included a draft contract that had not been finalised, did not back up this claim, Justice Johnston ruled.

“[The contract was between] Nelson Honey and Horizon, and I can discern no evidence suggesting that Gu or PTC appear ever to have been intended to be parties.”

Justice Johnston also threw out Nelson Honey’s claim of negligence, which he deemed “little more than a general criticism by NHM that Ms Gu and PTC behaved badly”.

He also rejected some evidence provided by Nelson Honey, saying it was not supported, or even contracted, by documentation.