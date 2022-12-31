Pharmacist proud to serve his profession

Bernie McKone, who was presented with the Pharmaceutical Society's highest award, the Gold Medal in 2021, is also listed in this year’s New Year’s Honours.

Ensuring pharmacists have a voice, particularly rural pharmacists, has been a driving passion for Bernie McKone throughout his extensive career.

He is now an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year’s Honours List for services to the pharmaceutical sector.

“It’s been unexpected to receive this, and it is an honour. It is also nice that the pharmacy sector has also been recognised by this award,” he said.

McKone has been contributing to the health and pharmaceutical sector in the lower South Island since 1990 in clinical and governance roles.

After completing his internship he joined a partnership in Quins Pharmacy and later took it over and stayed in Gore for 38 years, where he raised his family and combined his career with his other passion sport.

McKone was appointed to the New Zealand College of Pharmacists Academic Advisory Board from 1990 to 1995 and was a Board Member of the New Zealand Pharmacy Education and Research Foundation from 1993 to 2004.

He was appointed a member of the Ministry of Health’s Registering Authority of Pharmacists and the Medicines Classification Committee between 1997 and 2003.

He led the Pharmacy Professions Governance implementation of the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act 2003 and helped set up clinical pharmacist services in general practices in Gore and Invercargill.

Taking on these governance roles was to ensure pharmacists were recognised in primary health care, he said.

“We needed to have a voice around the table, particularly for rural pharmacists.”

It’s been important to McKone that the role of pharmacists is heard in the primary health sector, particularly when there were times in the 80s that many small rural towns lost their local pharmacist.

He would like to see more work done to enable pharmacists to work alongside GPs and he paid credit to the many pharmacies nationwide that helped with vaccinations during Covid-19 to assist busy doctors.

Since 2011 he has been a trustee of the Southern PHO and between 2013-2016 was the chair of the Clinical Review Committee of Wellsouth PHO.

In 2018, he was appointed to the Strategic Advisory Group for the Southern DHB, forming a vision for health care in the region for the next 15 years.

He contributed to normalising conversation around men’s health by appearing on radio shows and discussing topics including prostate health and blood pressure, running men’s health stalls at events such as Field Days and created the Men’s Health Expert website.

He was a Board Member of Gore Hospital from 2002 to 2004, Chair of New Zealand College of Pharmacists from 2000 to 2013, and President of the Pharmaceutical Society from 2000 to 2005.

Within his wider community, Mr McKone has been President of Southland Football Referees Association, Chair of Southland Rugby Board and led many projects through Gore Rotary Club.

He was also the Pharmaceutical Society of New Zealand, Pharmacist of the Year in 2015. In 2021, he was awarded the society’s highest honour – a gold medal.