Islander continues important work to house elderly residents

Bruce Ford has been named a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to his community. He is pictured on Stewart Island where he lives. (File photo).

Stewart Island and Southland are great places to live with endless opportunities, and it’s fair to say Bruce Ford has made the most of the south while giving back so much to his communities.

Ford is now a Member of the New Zealand Order for Merit for services to community, and he says it’s a great and unexpected honour.

“I do feel that it shows the community support I have received over the decades. I have enjoyed the many challenges over these years and feel satisfaction at seeing our community advance, both locally on Stewart Island and beyond.”

He paid tribute to his family who have supported him while he’s taken on various jobs, particularly his wife Sue who has helped him during the years.

“...I have been very reliant on the tremendous help given to me by my wife and family who have encouraged me every step of the way, and they are a part of this honour. I thank them – and my Stewart Island community – most sincerely.”

He initially came to the island as a paua diver and through the years with his family have been involved in many businesses on the island.

While he has stepped back from local government he is determined, along with five other trustees to continue working hard for senior citizens through the Stewart Island Seniors Cottage Trust, which advocates for small and affordable housing.

“We want to keep our residents, and some of our elderly residents need a hand with housing. We don’t want them to leave, and they want to stay where they live,” he said.

They need smaller, affordable, low maintenance homes. But there are few options to downsize on the island, with no social housing and limited rental stock, forcing some elderly to cross Foveaux Strait to live in Invercargill and further afield.

Ford said the trust still needed money to keep developing the work it was doing. Housing for the elderly was not just a concern for Stewart Island but everywhere in New Zealand, he said.

His career in local government began in 1977, and he said it was promoted after not being happy with the direction some politics was going.

So, he lived up to his motto of “don’t complain, do something about it” and began as a councillor in 1977 serving several terms as the chairman of the Stewart Island County Council and was elected to the Stewart Island Community Board in 1992.

He was elected as the Stewart Island ward member on the Southland District Council in 2007.

He has been involved with several community groups and organisations including the Halfmoon Bay School Committee, Toi Rakiura and Stewart Island Promotion Association.

He was a key driver in the reticulation power supply for the Island and the implementation of a visitor levy, helping the wellbeing of the Island and its ability to survive.

As a trustee of the Rakiura Heritage Centre Trust, he contributed to the development and opening of the new Te Puka o Te Waka Rakiura Museum in 2020, valued at $4 million.

He has been a Justice of the Peace since 1977.

And, while he’s not ready to kick back and relax just yet, he does want to catch up on some time after he stood down at the recent local body elections.

“What we have here on the island is peace. You know almost everyone and if you need something you can borrow it. If someone needs help you can give it ... we have something really unique here.”