50 years of NZ-China relations: Consistency and courtesy have served us well, 'old China hand' says

Chris Elder, former NZ ambassador to China, at home in Wellington. He says our relations with China remain good because we are consistent and predictable – and we don’t posture in public.

Few people – in either country – have followed the course of New Zealand’s relations with China like Christopher Elder, who went on our first mission into the mainland after New Zealand officially recognised China 50 years ago on Thursday. He tells Anna Fifield why he remains optimistic about China.

When Chris Elder made his first trip into the People’s Republic of China, the country was still going through its “Cultural Revolution,” Mao Zedong’s effort to assert control over the Communist Party through the Chinese masses. It involved a decade of turmoil, bloodshed and hunger, and didn’t technically end until 1976, the same year Mao died.

But Elder, then a young diplomat doing Chinese language training in Hong Kong, experienced nothing of that. He crossed the border from Hong Kong by train, part of New Zealand’s first ministerial mission into the mainland, led by minister of overseas trade Joe Walding. His suitcase was full of food to sustain him through the journey. He needn’t have worried – the Communist Party was in full propaganda mode.

Walding and his entourage were given a full sit-down meal when they arrived at the train station in Shenzhen, then “a duck pond surrounded by a few houses” with a population at 25,000, according to Elder’s recollection. (Today it’s a major technology hub, population 18 million.)

Then they flew from Guangzhou to Beijing on a “very odd plane” with a bunkbed in the middle that Walding was invited to recline on. They were served another huge meal.

When they arrived at the People’s Guest House in Beijing, a grand building that used to be the American legation, they were told they would have some supper. They walked into a room with a table covered with cold dishes and thought they could just about manage them.

Little did they know that a Chinese banquet starts with a round of cold dishes. They were faced with another 12 courses after the cold one.

“It was not a time of plenty, but everything was rolled out for us on that first ministerial mission to establish people to people contact,” Elder recalled.

Thursday marks the 50th anniversary of formal relations between China and New Zealand. Half a century ago, New Zealand declared at a ceremony in New York that it officially recognised the People’s Republic of China as “the sole legal government of China”, a process that involved unrecognising Taiwan.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Joe Walding, centre front, led a ministerial mission to Beijing in March 1973, where he met Zhou Enlai, the Chinese premier, in light suit, centre. Chris Elder is third from the left in the back row.

On the anniversary, we asked Elder to review the years from normalisation to now, when China is a geopolitical and economic superpower. Elder was ambassador to China in the 1990s and deputy secretary for Asia, before retiring from the Foreign Ministry in 2012.

He has published several books about New Zealand-China relations, including contributing to tomes to mark the 40th and 50th anniversaries of official relations.

Elder was a young diplomat in the ministry in Wellington in 1971, when it began to look around for someone who could learn Mandarin Chinese.

“They decided they needed someone who spoke Chinese, they could see events coming down the track. They weren’t intending to open an embassy in Peking, but thought someone could be attached to Hong Kong,” Elder said, using the variant name for Beijing familiar in the 1970s.

Elder knew that his mother had spoken Hokkein, another Chinese language, growing up in Malaya. But he didn’t realise until then that his grandfather, a missionary, had studied Hokkein in China in the 1890s.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Elder skating at the Summer Palace outside Peking – as Beijing was known at the time – in 1975.

His first year of study was in Australia but 1973 was spent attached to the New Zealand commission in Hong Kong, studying at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. So, three months after normalisation, he accompanied Walding on New Zealand’s first ministerial mission into China and on a trade mission later in the year.

In 1974, Elder moved to Beijing as the second secretary in the newly opened embassy: a converted bedroom in the Beijing Hotel. The ambassador and Elder lived in other rooms in the hotel.

While much of the documentation from that time emphasises the opportunities to trade with a country of 800 million people, the political relationship was at the forefront of New Zealand’s mind, Elder said.

“In those early years, the hopes for the relationship were not particularly high,” he said. “We hoped to have some input into Chinese foreign policy thinking.”

New Zealand’s priorities were to encourage China to stop nuclear testing (China was conducting nuclear tests in the north-western Chinese region at the time, and Elder felt the earthquake triggered by one while he was in Urumqi); to convince China to stop interfering in Southeast Asia; and, ironically given today’s concerns, to play a constructive role in the South Pacific.

From the Chinese side, they wanted to ensure that New Zealand remain steadfast in its commitment to recognising Beijing’s “one China policy” that insisted Taiwan was part of the People’s Republic.

China eventually came around on New Zealand’s first and second points: It conducted its last nuclear test in 1996, when Elder was ambassador in Beijing (although he demurred that he could not take full credit for this decision).

And with the end of the Cultural Revolution, the Communist Party decided that fomenting Communist revolutions in Southeast Asia was not a good use of its resources and that it should instead focus on delivering a better standard of living for its own people.

The latter decision paved the way for New Zealand’s first heads-of-state meeting in China.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Vice-Minister Qiao Guanhua greets Joe Walding at the outset of talks in the Great Hall of the People on March 29, 1973.

New prime minister Robert Muldoon had campaigned on an anti-Communist platform – complete with ads featuring dancing Cossacks. But China’s moves helped substantially change the New Zealand government’s attitude towards China.

Muldoon became the third-to-last head of state to meet Mao before Mao’s death in September 1976.

People-to-people exchanges

For a young diplomat who’d been studying Mandarin, the prospect of being in China and being able to use his language skills was exciting. But Elder soon discovered that the effects of the Cultural Revolution, when educated urban residents were “sent down” to work in the countryside to rid them of any bourgeois thoughts, still lingered.

“The Cultural Revolution was clearly over, but people were still very wary of speaking to foreigners,” he said.

In 1993, Elder returned to Beijing, this time as ambassador. China’s economy was beginning to boom and t life was clearly much better for the average person than it had been in the 1970s. Suddenly people were driving cars and there were high-rise buildings.

“There were a lot of bumps along the way, the biggest of which was Tiananmen.”

Four years after the student uprising centred around Tiananmen Square, which was brutally put down by the Chinese state, the political situation remained tense.

That caused Elder some headaches because New Zealand turned off the flow of Chinese students for a period in the 1990s, worried that some would come to democratic New Zealand and claim political asylum – creating a political headache in Wellington.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Elder was on the ground when Chinese Vice-Premier Zhu Rongji visited Wellington on June 2, 1997 – a typically windy capital day.

The big other bilateral issue of the day was nuclear testing. Every time China carried out another test, Elder requested a meeting – and got it.

“They wouldn’t agree to see half the people who wanted to go in, but we always got a hearing,” he said, recalling how he would go to the Chinese foreign ministry and register New Zealand’s protest against nuclear testing.

“They knew that we made the same kinds of anti-nuclear protests against every country that was testing, not just against China. We protested against France’s nuclear testing, and we had allowed a security treaty to wither on the vine,” he said, referring to the Anzus treaty after New Zealand declined to allow nuclear-powered American ships into its waters.

NANAIA MAHUTA/TWITTER Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta at a meeting with China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on the sidelines of an Asean Summit, on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

“They would always accept my requests and listen with courtesy. There will always be disagreements but we can strike the right balance by being respectful, predictable and consistent,” Elder said.

Along the way, New Zealand built up a status as a vaguely well-meaning small Western power with whom China could do business without too much risk.

That was a big part of the reason New Zealand became the first developed country, in 2008, to ink a free trade agreement with China.

For these reasons, Elder supports the current Government’s approach towards China. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta have issued relatively bland public statements on issues like human rights abuses and Taiwan, but have said they’ve been more frank behind closed doors.

“I think that Nanaia Mahuta is quite right about respect and consistency. Other countries have been disrespectful and it has not been well received. And it works both ways – we want to be able to expect the same from the Chinese.”

But that did not exclude the possibility of speaking frankly behind closed doors when we disagree, he said.

“We shouldn’t resile from talking to China about things that matter to us or to Western democracies generally speaking. It doesn’t do a lot of good – in fact, it could do some harm – to be posturing about these things rather than speaking about these things privately.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Chris Elder, former NZ ambassador to China.

“For a small country like New Zealand, it’s the most effective way of getting our point across. I think we do well not to buy into fights that aren’t part of our business.”

Although it’s “unfortunate” that New Zealand has now become so dependent on trade with China – a third of our exports go there – we can’t easily reduce our dependence on that huge market, he said. And we haven’t yet been tested in the way that Canada and Australia have.

The obvious flashpoint is Taiwan, which Xi Jinping, who recently became the first Chinese leader since Mao to stay in power for more than a decade, has made clear he wants to “reunite” with China.

“We have always respected the one China policy and have demonstrated that we can work with Taiwan and China in a way that meets all our needs without shooting across China’s bows on Taiwan,” he said.

“We forged an FTA and a civil aviation agreement with Taiwan. It’s perfectly possible to do that without offending China or diminishing our relationship with Taiwan.”

The test would come when something difficult came up – like war across the Taiwan Strait. That would place New Zealand in a tricky diplomatic and military position.

Thomas Manch/Stuff Prime MInister Jacinda Ardern and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Apec 2022 leaders summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Elder said it had been disarming to see “the more authoritarian and stentorian approach” that Xi had taken, although he said it was hard to argue with some of his key policies, like cracking down on corruption and narrowing the economic gaps.

“It’s encouraging after taking on a third term that he appears to have listened or responded to the forces of popular opinion and has given some ground,” he said, referring to the sudden loosening of Covid restrictions following widespread protests last month.

“You can only hope that as China feels more secure in its own skin. It will return to something more like the China of the early 2000s when it really was a society that was heading in directions that most of us generally speaking felt comfortable with.”

Encountering China: New Zealanders and the People’s Republic was published by Massey University Press this month.