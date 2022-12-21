Fenz slammed as 'two-faced' in wake of settlement agreement

Invercargill Fire Station union secretary Aaron Ramsey says Fire and Emergency NZ management “almost made light” of firefighter concerns over their long hours and stress. [file photo].

Fire and Emergency New Zealand management has underestimated the damage it has caused to its relationship with professional firefighters, an Invercargill station union secretary says.

Aaron Ramsey says the relationship will take considerable time and effort to resolve, and he personally doesn’t know if he will get the trust back.

After almost two years of negotiations, unionised firefighters this week signed a new collective agreement giving them pay rises of between 20% and 24%, with other changes including blood screening for early detection of occupational cancers and medical response recognition for firefighters and dispatchers.

The long negotiation period with Fenz led to strikes from the unionised firefighters, with thousands walking off the job after stop work notices were issued.

READ MORE:

* Timaru, Washdyke firefighters happy with pay offer but disappointed it took 18 months

* Firefighter says large payrise reflects how for wages got behind

* Firefighters accept pay rise up to 24% after Government steps



Though pleased a settlement was reached, Ramsey said during the protracted negotiations Fenz management “almost made light” of firefighters concerns around the long hours they were working and the stress they were under.

“I asked the chief executive at a union conference about the excessive hours, and he thought only more than 100 hours a week was excessive, which I found galling ... no-one should be expected to work those sorts of hours.”

Ramsey said Fenz had initially made a pay rise offer of about 2% which management had said was a fair offer.

“Now they’ve come back and said they are pleased to make a [24%] offer that respects the contribution our staff make. I think it’s two-faced, myself, when earlier on they said we were only worth 2%. That’s why it’s going to take so long for that trust to rebuild.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Firefighters expressed their feelings during the long period of negotiations. (file photo)

Fenz chief executive Kerry Gregory did not respond directly to Ramsey’s criticisms, other than to say Fenz was committed as part of the new agreement to work collaboratively with the professional firefighters’ union on staffing levels.

“I am optimistic the ratification of this agreement signals a step forward in strengthening relationships with our career firefighters.”

Ramsey said the firefighters work in the community was built on trust with the public; and the firefighters should be able to have trust in the people leading the organisation.

“I don’t at this point. I might get that trust back, I don’t know, but at the moment I don’t have it.”

He surmised his comments may seem harsh to some, given firefighters had received a 24% payrise, but said the Government had stepped in to give the payrise, not Fenz, and firefighters had fought tooth and nail to get it.

“People who don’t know the history might think it’s an excessive payrise, but to us it’s fair, based on the years of wage erosion we have had. But it’s only fair if we can build on it in the next round [of negotiations].”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kerry Gregory, Fire and Emergency NZ [Fenz] chief executive. "I am optimistic the ratification of this agreement signals a step forward in rebuilding relationships." [file photo].

When firefighters voted to accept the offer on December 18, Gregory said the professional firefighters’ ratification of the new collective employment agreement was a welcome and significant step forward.

"We are pleased that, with Government support, we have been able to reach an agreement which recognises and values our firefighters."

The agreement was centred around an uplift to base pay in acknowledgement of the changing nature of the emergency response role, he said.

"Our aim has always been to do right by our people, while ensuring the sustainability of Fire and Emergency for all New Zealanders.

"I want to acknowledge and thank everyone involved and impacted for their patience as we worked through this lengthy and challenging process alongside the NZPFU.

"I am optimistic the ratification of this agreement signals a step forward in rebuilding relationships."