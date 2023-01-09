Finding Ben: The documentary

Four years after suffering a major brain injury, Ben Lott completed the world's hardest kayak race, the Yukon 1000, with friend Scott Worthington.

In 2018, Benn Lott fell and suffered a severe brain injury during an adventure race in Fiordland.

Over the following months, the 28-year-old’s condition deteriorated, as he lost his speech, his balance, his job, his partner, friends, and his future dreams.

He shut himself in his bedroom, unable to cope with light, noise, and the fact his life was seemingly over.

But with the help of friends, family, and the healing power of the outdoors, Ben defied the doctors and began making a remarkable recovery.

One of those who accompanied him on this journey was Scott Worthington, 64, a fellow adventure racer who found Ben shortly after his accident, and helped him reach the finish line.

And then he stayed beside Ben over the next four years, taking him back into the mountains where Ben was happiest.

When doctors advised Ben not to have any goals, Scott insisted this was bullshit, and encouraged Ben to aim for something bold.

So in July 2022, the pair lined up at the start of the world’s longest and hardest kayak race, the Yukon 1000, where competitors travel 1000 miles (1600 km) down the Yukon River, through the remotest regions of Canada and Alaska.

It was the ultimate test of Ben’s recovery, and a challenge many said would be beyond him.

This is the incredible, inspiring story of Finding Ben, a documentary by Mike White and Iain McGregor.

You can watch it above.