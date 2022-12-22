Top Taranaki prosecutor set to become district court judge

Taranaki prosecutor Justin Marinovich will be sworn in as a district court judge on January 13. His arms rest on a pile of scrapbooks full of newspapers cuttings of cases he had been involved with over the years.

A legal career spanning 20 years began with a hitch-hiking trip to Wellington before arriving at its latest destination – a place on New Zealand’s judiciary.

On January 13, Justin Marinovich, Taranaki’s principal Crown prosecutor, will be sworn in as a district court judge.

Introduced to the idea of studying law by his brother Nik Marinovich, who is also a lawyer, the 47-year-old remembers hitch-hiking to Wellington to find out about what it would mean to study the subject at university.

“And the rest is history.”

READ MORE:

* Man gives evidence in own defence at rape trial

* Former Taranaki cop to be sentenced for stealing $486,000 from his own hapū

* High profile businessman facing drug charges barred from his hometown of New Plymouth



Marinovich worked his way through law school by unloading fishing boats at the Wellington harbour, before timing and a sprinkling of “luck dust” saw him successfully apply for a job working for Tim Brewer in his hometown of New Plymouth.

Robert Charles/Stuff Marinovich, photographed here in 2013, has been a familiar face in Taranaki courtrooms, and will soon take another big step in his legal career, when he becomes a judge. (File photo)

At the time, Brewer held the Crown warrant in Taranaki and is now a High Court judge.

Marinovich recalled the first 12 months of his career as “a bit of a baptism of fire” when he found himself prosecuting cases in front of a jury.

During the following nine years, he was involved in 20 trials a year.

But the jury trial experience helped hone his legal skills, as well as provide a training ground on how to navigate the trickier courtroom scenarios, like dealing with hostile witnesses, he said.

Prior to his appointment to the bench, Marinovich helped to oversee work done under the Crown Warrant, alongside Crown solicitor Cherie Clarke.

The pair also formed C & M Legal in New Plymouth together.

Having dealt with hundreds of prosecution files during his 21-year career, Marinovich said no single case stood out, but tragedy and loss were often overarching themes.

And while the process can seem adversarial at times, Marinovich said there was often a common goal which motivated everyone in the courtroom.

“Everyone’s striving for the same thing, justice and fairness.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff “You’re only as good as the people around you,” says Marinovich.

Marinovich, who is of Croatian heritage, was reluctant to take too much personal credit for his success, instead citing the support of his family, the efforts of police officers “who give everything” and the quality of the people he worked alongside in his firm, along with the defence counsel he squared off against in court.

“You’re only as good as the people around you.”

With an interest in sport and triathlon training, Marinovich had always been grateful for his ability to switch off when he left the office and went home to his wife Susie and 10-year-old son Ollie.

“Family’s massively important to me.”

Marinovich’s swearing-in ceremony will take place in New Plymouth, and he will sit in the Whanganui District Court, where he will preside over criminal cases and jury trials.