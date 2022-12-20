One dead after serious crash near Raglan on State Highway 23

The crash has closed part of the road and motorists are asked to avoid SH23 if they can (file photo).

One person has died after a serious crash near Raglan that has closed a road.

Police were notified of the two-vehicle crash along SH 23 at around 8.15am on Tuesday, police said.

One person died and two others were being taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Waka Kotahi said the incident is on State Highway 23 east of Raglan, near Te Mata Rd.

The road is closed, with diversions in place at SH23 and Okete Road, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and traffic management has been put in place.