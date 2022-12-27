Compo for emergency housing owners hits $2.4m in 10 months, biggest payout $10K

Examples of what payouts can cover include breakages, damage, “excessive cleaning charges” or items taken from the room, the Ministry of Social Development said (file photo).

Emergency housing motel owners have been paid almost $2.5m in compensation in ten months, including one “damage to property” claim topping $10,000.

One motel also received a $15,000 payment the Ministry of Social Development made in error, though later recovered.

The figures can be revealed after Stuff filed an Official Information Act request with MSD, asking for the total compensation paid since 2020, the largest five single payouts and the five smallest payouts.

There was $2,402,559.26 paid out across 3657 security deposit payments between December 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, a response from MSD group general manager housing Karen Hocking revealed.

“The security deposit can cover the actual and reasonable costs of breakages or damages caused by the client or anyone staying with them, such as any breakages or damage to the property whether intentional or accidental,” the OIA response said.

The security deposit also covers losses relating to failure of the client to meet their obligations to the supplier/provider under their agreement to stay.

“This can include replacing items that have been removed from the room, excessive cleaning charges, the room being unavailable due to (excessive) cleaning or belongings left behind and providing replacement keys, and unpaid accommodation costs (this covers unpaid contribution for clients staying in Transitional Housing only).”

1 NEWS It comes as a new report reveals some tourists are avoiding the town due to safety concerns.

The largest single payment, $15,000 to the Park Lodge Motel, was listed as “approved in error and recovered”.

Just two other emergency housing providers take out the remaining four places on the list for the largest single payouts.

Emerge Aotearoa received $10,766.44 for “damage to property” that was “partially recoverable due to high amount”, and $6909.71 for unpaid accommodation, again partially recoverable, putting the organisation in second and fifth place respectively.

The Post Motel received $9600 and $7800 towards unpaid accommodation costs, the third and fourth-largest payouts.

Not all payouts are in the thousands, or tens of thousands, however.

Tuatahi​ Housing received one payment of 78 cents and a second payment of $2.82 to cover “outstanding costs”.

Te Taiwhenau o Heretaunga​ Housing received $4.14 to cover outstanding accommodation costs, also cited for a $9.14 payment to Emerge Aotearoa Ltd and Tuatahi Housing.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ministry of Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the compensation to emergency accommodation providers represented “a small fraction” of all emergency housing special needs grants paid.

Stuff is unable to pinpoint specific locations for the motels in question as some of the payments were made to providers operating more than one location.

Ministry of Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni told Stuff that during October 2022 alone, MSD supported 4300 households in emergency housing with 8949 emergency housing special needs grants.

“In this context, the number of security deposits paid out between December 1, 2020 and September 2022 represents only a small percentage of all [emergency housing special needs grants] paid over that period,” she said.

“Most rooms are returned without damage or wear, but when there is damage the Emergency Housing provider can make a claim with MSD for this deposit to be paid to the emergency housing supplier or transitional housing provider.

“If MSD accept the claim then the money is recovered from the client via weekly repayments.”

Sepuloni said suppliers needed to provide the Security Deposit Claim Form for damage or loss, along with any invoices, to their local service centre.

“The amount charged must be actual and reasonable costs and they may be required to provide proof, like photo evidence or reports from tradespeople.”

She said the ministry also conducted checks on itemised costs and allowable costs to ascertain they are “actual and reasonable”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Given more than 4000 families live in motels across the country, National’s housing spokesperson Chris Bishop wasn’t surprised at the payouts.

“If there is an invoiced cost that seems unreasonable, (e.g. the invoice includes $200 for ‘One broken drinking glass’) MSD will ask the supplier confirm the actual damage or loss caused and the associated cost.

“If after clarifying with the supplier/provider and they still do not consider the cost actual or reasonable MSD reserves the right to not pay for this specific cost. To pay the security deposit there needs to be agreement between the supplier and the client that the client is responsible for the costs due to the damage or loss.”

Unsurprisingly, National’s housing spokesperson Chris Bishop took a less sanguine view.

“Emergency housing started as a short-term measure but has now become a permanent and institutionalised part of government machinery, with thousands of Kiwis stuck in squalor and misery for longer because of Labour’s failed housing policies,” he said.

“Since Labour came to office, more than $1 billion has been spent housing people in motels, the state house waitlist has increased by nearly 20,000 to 24,000 applicants, and there has been a quadrupling in the number of people living in cars and in tents.

“Big amounts of money to emergency housing providers for compensation for damage is no surprise when over 4000 families live in motels around the country, staying for longer and longer.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Restore Rotorua’s Trevor Newbrook was “horrified” at the cost of compensation but not surprised.

The chairman of the lobby group established to push back against Rotorua’s MSD motels, Restore Rotorua’s Trevor Newbrook, said he was “not surprised at the amount paid in compensation to emergency housing motels”.

“I have heard so many stories of damage by guests and tradespeople constantly having to make repairs.”

However, he said he was “horrified that over $2.4m of taxpayers money has needed to be paid in only 10 months”.

“In five years the Government has spent $1.2 billion of our money on emergency housing accommodation and now we are told another quarter of a million of our money has been spent repairing damage in just 10 months,” he said.

Newbrook also said he was concerned that a payment of $15,000 could be made in error.

“I accept mistakes happen but such a large amount is a worry and makes you wonder how many other payments were made by mistake and not corrected,” he said.