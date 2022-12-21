Gore woman pleads guilty to forging prescription

A woman pleaded guilty to fraud charges when she appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday. (File photo)

A woman has pleaded guilty to forgery and using a forged document when she appeared in the Gore District Court on Wednesday.

Judge Bernadette Farnan granted the woman, 38, interim name suppression, and she was remanded at large to reappear on March 22.

The woman is charged forging a document (a prescription) to obtain property, using a forged document, both on August 19; and forging a document (a prescription), on September 29.

Two other charges were withdrawn by police.

READ MORE:

* Ministry of Transport fraudster Joanne Harrison's criminal history

* Jail for the head of massive identity theft ring

* Former Waitangi Treaty Grounds employee pleads guilty to fraud



The woman’s lawyer, Bill Wright, told the court there were major health and mental health issues in relation to the offending, and he was seeking a long period of remand.

The woman was also due to travel overseas, he told the court.

The summary of facts relating to the offending were not read in court.

Judge Farnan ordered a pre-sentence be prepared with appendices for community detention.

The woman will also take part in the restorative justice process.

Gore Health Ltd chief executive Karl Metzler said the woman was a contractor for the organisation, and was not an employee.