Dame Jan Wright warns we are 'out of step with the natural world'

New dame Dr Jan Wright says climate change is the biggest issue facing humanity – and getting emotional or defeatist doesn’t help.

And underlying climate change, she says overpopulation is putting too much pressure on the planet.

“We’re like a bacterium that has overrun the petri dish – we’ve got out of step with the natural world,” she said.

Wright, probably best known by the public for her two terms as the country’s independent environmental watchdog, has been made Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (DNZM) for services to the State and the environment.

She was happy to accept it.

“I don't like the environment being at the edge of society, like an add-on or extra thing, it needs to be mainstreamed. In a way, there’s nothing more mainstream than the honours system.”

READ MORE:

* 'Doing nothing isn’t an option': Cataclysmic climate change projections spark action

* Johnny Moore: Welcome back to Christchurch Dr Jan Wright

* National Portrait: Sweet but steely - Environment Commissioner Jan Wright

* Govt's pure tourism campaign hypocritical



She says while it sounds “a bit trite”, the honour is also for “the thousands of people across the country who work very hard voluntarily on conservation and the environment”.

Armed with a physics degree from Canterbury University, Wright spent four years teaching at Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate in Otara, South Auckland.

She became interested in energy in the 1970s as the OPEC oil embargo and oil price shocks swirled, and applied to the University of California at Berkeley to do a masters in energy and resources.

“Berkeley was wonderful... you could do all these different subjects. I had a ball actually, I loved it.”

Harvard University, where she earned a PhD in public policy, was “a lot tougher”, she said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Wright, seen here in 2010 during her second term as Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, saw the independence of the role as “a huge privilege.”

Wright has watched the trajectory of awareness of climate change, denial and, in some cases, nihilism over more than 40 years.

“I first heard about climate change in 1979, and I've watched over all that time the certainty increase as the direness of the predictions also increased.

“We can actually see the effects now, so a lot of the denial has gone away ... but then you get, ‘oh there’s nothing we can do about it,’ and all the reasons for not doing anything.”

Wright served two terms as Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment between 2007 and 2017.

Not afraid of tackling the big issues, she says the independence and freedom from the three-year parliamentary cycle was a “privilege.”

Phil Reid Wright in 2012, releasing her interim report on hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. While many called for a moratorium, Wright stopped short of a ban, but urged a greater emphasis on ‘green growth.’

Amongst the sacred cows she took on during her two terms were 1080, fracking, and dairy intensification.

Wright urged the Department of Conservation to “use more 1080”, her investigation into hydraulic fracturing – or fracking – found it could be done safely if rules were tightened, and she still stands by her proposal to tax nitrogen fertiliser, which enables much of the country’s dairy expansion.

“Always with the environment, you’ve got to get things in proportion and say ‘what is the biggest problem and how should we deal with them’ and not react emotionally so much.”

Wright now chairs Te Manahuna Aoraki, a vast biodiversity project in Aoraki National Park and the upper Mackenzie Basin.

The position touches on two aspects of conservation she has seen change over the years – the role of philanthropists and the uses of new technology, such as thermal scopes for rifles.

“They can literally shoot 10 times as many rabbits in a night.”