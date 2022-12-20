Festive amnesty on expired WOFs and regos in New Plymouth

New Plymouth parking officers will just leave a reminder rather than a ticket for expired registrations and warrants of fitness until January 4.

New Plymouth District Council parking officers will not fine drivers for expired registrations and warrants of fitness over the festivities period.

Officers will just leave a reminder to update the expired documents rather than a ticket until January 4.

The council has run the out-of-date festive season amnesty for five years, but for the past two years, it stopped due to a national amnesty during Covid restrictions.

In the run-up to the end-of-the-year period, officers can give out about 30 warrant of fitness or registration reminders each day, council community manager Teresa Turner said.

“We understand people struggle to make ends meet at this time of the year, and it’s the season of goodwill so we wanted to give people a bit of a break.

“The law on WOFs and regos is the same throughout the country, with a standard $200 fine and we’ll have to start enforcing it again after the New Year holiday, so be good for goodness’ sake and update it,” she said.