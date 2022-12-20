Burst water main likely to cause delays on SH1 between Picton and Blenheim

A water main break is causing delays in the southbound lane of State Highway 1, just south of Picton.

Drivers travelling between Picton and Blenheim can expect delays as Marlborough District Council contractors work to repair a burst water main.

The water main break affects the southbound lane of State Highway 1, just south of Picton.

In a statement, Waka Kotahi reported advice from the council was that the repairs may take until 7pm on Tuesday to complete.

There will be traffic management in place while this work is being done.

Road users can expect delays when driving through the area, Waka Kotahi said.

“We appreciate your patience. Please drive with care.”

Waka Kotahi traffic updates can be found at journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic.