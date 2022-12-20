Vegetation fire by Bunnings deliberately set

A fire behind Bunnings in New Plymouth prompted a call out to emergency services on Tuesday morning.

A deliberately set vegetation fire prompted an emergency services call out in New Plymouth on Tuesday morning.

New Plymouth Fire Station officer Mark Urwin said the fire had been extinguished by Bunning’s staff when they arrived.

The fire was located behind Bunnings, on the seaward side behind the railway tracks, he said.

He estimated it covered around 25m2 of vegetation. Four staff and one truck responded to the incident at 10.13am.

Urwin said police attended and were trying to find a man who had been seen watching the fire.

“It definitely could have been worse if the staff from Bunnings hadn’t acted quickly and extinguished it prior to our arrival.”