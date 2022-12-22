Behavioural and infrastructural changes needed to reduce road toll, says victim's brother

New Zealand’s 2022 provisional road toll was 369 dead on the roads, as of Wednesday, of which 267 were male and 92 female.

Roland Mead died in a car accident in 2021 on State Highway 43 in Taranaki and his younger brother, Jason Mead, still looks at the road thinking between the edge line and grass there was only 1 foot.

As the country heads into the festive period drivers needed to be extremely careful, slow down and think about their families at home, Mead said.

Jason Mead, who had been working for nine years in traffic management, said drivers should embrace the saying “everyone home safe every day”.

“Whether it takes you a little longer to get home so be it, at least you are gonna get home.

“I probably travel up to 1000km a week and my wife is always saying to me, ‘if you are tired, stop. I’d rather you come home a day later, than not come home at all’.”

According to Mead a combination of infrastructural and behavioural changes was what the country needed to reduce its road toll.

This included the installation of concrete or steel barriers dividing lanes on highways, introducing wider spaces separating the road from its surrounding environment and more awareness from drivers .

“I still look at that road. Between the edge line and the grass, you’ve probably got a foot.

“If there was a meter separating each line in the centre, it could have made a difference,” he said.

Waka Kotahi Road to Zero manager Tara MacMillan said there was “a lot more work to do” when it came to making New Zealand roads safer.

As the country still equated speed with productivity, simple mistakes on the road made at high speed for the sake of production were more likely to end in tragedy, she said.

“New Zealand’s Road to Zero strategy is based on the belief that no one deserves to die or be seriously injured on our roads, even when they make mistakes.”

The Road to Zero campaign adopted a long-term vision of having no deaths or serious injuries on New Zealand roads by 2050.

It also includes an interim target for 2030 to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 40% compared to 2018.

In 2023, high-risk areas would be improved by installing “new roundabouts, median barriers, side barriers, widened centrelines and rumble strips”, as well as safer speed limits and more police.

Police assistant commissioner Bruce O’Brien said drivers should expect police patrols “anytime, anywhere” over the festive period.

“We will be out on roads in significant numbers, often in locations you least expect us to be.

“So please take your time and drive to the conditions.”

He said over the years it had been the same things killing people.

"Speed, alcohol, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury.”