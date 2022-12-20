Arrest made in Invercargill firearm incident

The Armed Offenders Squad was called to an Earn St property at 7.20pm on Saturday following a report a firearm was discharged.

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in relation to a firearm incident on Earn St, in Invercargill, on Saturday.

The man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawfully possessing a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He will appear in the Invercargill District Court today.

A person was injured following the incident, in which the Armed Offenders Squad was called to a property at 7.20pm following a report a firearm was discharged.

READ MORE:

* In defence of Invercargill, the so-called shittest town in New Zealand

* Invercargill City Council 'blindsided' by Audit New Zealand delay

* 10 reasons why that stuff they throw at Invercargill doesn't stick



Invercargill detective sergeant Mark McCloy said in a statement on Sunday that the AOS attended the incident as a "precautionary measure”.

The person who was injured presented to hospital and was expected to be discharged on Sunday, McCloy said.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and further arrests may be made, he said.

McCloy acknowledged the community's concern since this incident occurred and hoped that this arrest provided some reassurance.

“Events such as this can be alarming and unsettling for those living in the vicinity. Police want to reassure the community we take incidents like these very seriously and will work to hold offenders to account.”