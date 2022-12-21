Fatal crash closes State Highway 33 in Bay of Plenty

Motorists are asked to avoid SH33 in Paengaroa due to a serious crash (file photo)

A person has died in a single-vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Police say another person has been seriously injured in the crash on State Highway 33.

Police said emergency services were at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash at Paengaroa, about 35km from Tauranga.

Police were called about 3.10am on Wednesday.

The road currently remains closed, and no suitable diversions are available in the immediate vicinity. So motorists are asked to avoid the area and delay travel.