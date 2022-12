The crash happened at Paengaroa, about 35km from Tauranga, early on Wednesday morning (file photo)

A person has died in a single-vehicle crash in the Bay of Plenty.

Police say another person has been seriously injured in the crash on State Highway 33, and a section of the road was closed while emergency services worked.

Police said it was a serious single-vehicle crash at Paengaroa, about 35km from Tauranga.

Police were called about 3.10am on Wednesday.

The road was open again just after midday, Waka Kotahi said.