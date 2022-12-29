The caves of Christchurch that were once people's homes

Janet Abbott explores the Taylors Mistake cave baches. Bits of concrete, brick and steel are all that remain of the dwellings.

Over the hill from Christchurch is a coastline dotted with empty caves. Few people realise they were once home to a community that relished the simple life of fishing and drinking. STEVEN WALTON reports.

It was a chance to break away from “the rigid conventions of society”. No rent or rates to pay. People were happy, healthy and free.

That was life in 1911 in the small caves scattered along the coastline near Taylors Mistake, in Christchurch. About 30 were weekend or holiday getaways, complete with concrete floors, rocky walls, fireplaces and chimneys.

“They are really enlarged holes in the rock boarded in front with boards, like the front part of a house, with windows and a door,” a Press reporter wrote.

Two caves had a phone connecting them and one had a built-in swimming pool. People enjoyed fishing, shooting and swimming. “When the water is smooth, boating, and even canoeing, can be indulged in.”

The caves, which were on public land, were first inhabited in the late 1800s. They were lived in right up until 1980.

The dwellers were a mixture of full and part-time residents.

Several big families used them, but so did war veterans seeking peace and solitude.

Staff Photographer/Stuff The road from Taylors Mistake to the Godley Head Lighthouse, Lyttelton and the man who made it, Mr A. P. Osborn. A picnic party at Pilgrim's Rest, Mr Osborn's cave. Weekly Press, Feb 23, 1914 Press Historic Collection

The last man to live full time in a cave was Frank Waters.

He spent the final 20 years of his life in one, fishing, with the help of wild cats, and making pool cues out of driftwood.

When he died in 1980, the cave baches were facing constant vandalism and opposition from the city council.

Several were abandoned or simply destroyed by their owners.

The cave baches that remained were later destroyed when the council ordered their removal – and several were burnt down.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Today, remnants of the caves baches are scarce.

‘Relaxation from city strain’

Nineteen cave baches have been documented along a 2km stretch of rugged coastline that ran from Taylor's Mistake to Boulder Bay.

In 1939, these caves represented “the extreme of cosiness and neatness”, a Press reporter wrote.

You could lie in bed at night, “listening to the heavy spray dashing against the windows at high tide and yet go to sleep, confident in the security of [your] rock-bound fortress”.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff This is what The Hermitage cave bach looked like when it was used. Today, the building is completely gone. Only the natural cave remains.

The small community was considered ideal for anyone who sought “the tonic of sunlight, fresh air, and a relaxation from city strain”.

This lifestyle was soon disturbed by the second world war.

The entire area was deemed off-limits as the military set up at Godley Head. During this time, many caves were vandalised and, after the war, several were abandoned.

Janet Abbott, who has documented the history of each cave, can remember exploring many abandoned ones in the 1960s, when she was growing up.

“It's just such a fascinating area ... where people have made their homes in caves,“ she says. “That's sort of a strange thing.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Janet Abbott has written about the history of the caves and recalls visiting several as she grew up in the 1960s.

One of the abandoned caves she recalls visiting was known as The Hermitage.

It had a huge three-metre dining table, bunk beds, a record player and even a piano, which was brought across from Sumner on a row boat. It was “a hair-raising voyage if ever there was one”, late historian Gordon Ogilvie later wrote.

Abbott says Christmas decorations were still up when she went for a look in 1970.

“There was still stuff under the dining table and the piano in the corner,” she recalls. Cutlery was on the table too.

“They'd just walked out and never came back.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Frank Waters, the last man to live full-time in a cave, spent his downtime making pool cues.

Frank Waters

Today, the caves are not accessible or recommended for the public to visit because tracks have not been maintained.

Few traces of the cave baches exist.

The most intact cave is one that was lived in between 1961 and 1980 by Frank Waters. It still has some visible foundations.

“Being at the bach I think for him was peace and quiet, he had his hobbies over there," Abbott says of Waters.

“It’s just a lovely place to be... your time is ruled by the tides rather than the clock."

Malcolm McClurg, who lives in Taylor's Mistake and briefly owned a cave bach, says Waters was a lovely, fit man.

Each day, Waters journeyed into Christchurch where he worked as a carpenter. McClurg recalls occasionally giving him a lift over the hill.

On his way home, Waters would often stop for food and beer at the Marine Hotel in Sumner.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff This was what Frank Waters’ cave bach looked like.

Despite the lifestyle, McClurg says Waters was not a recluse. He was always friendly. “I just think he liked the solitude and the environment, and it was also free, cheap living.”

His cave bach had no power and he collected water off his roof.

Waters spent his downtime handcrafting pool cues, which he was known for in Sumner. Snooker legend Eddie Charlton even used them, according to his obituary later published in The Press.

McClurg says Waters also spent time taming wild cats, fishing and probably shooting rabbits.

Waters died in 1980, shortly after he was moved out of his cave. He was 65.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff This is what remains of Frank Waters’ cave bach, where he lived from 1961 to 1980.

The lifestyle ends

By 1975, many cave homes were in a poor state or even derelict, according to historian Gordon Ogilvie.

Still, there were enough left “to give a clear impression of what they were like in their prime a generation or two ago”, he said.

The council was concerned about the safety, appearance and sanitation of the remaining cave baches. It later declared electric toilets were required. The council said at one stage that all baches had to go completely by 1986.

“I feel the greater public need is to have free access to these areas,” the council’s housing and property committee chairman said in 1976. “Quite clearly, a greater number of the baches are unsafe.”

McClurg recalls that caves started getting very run down amid the council opposition to them. Two owners got so frustrated with the council they destroyed their caves themselves.

This was happening against the backdrop of constant vandalism.

“Some of [the caves] had shutters like Fort Knox, but people would still try and break into them,” McClurg says.

He was among the cave owners during this time, having acquired a friend’s cave bach in 1976. McClurg jokingly traded a crate of beer for the keys.

McClurg spent a lot of his spare time doing his bach up, but it was sadly destroyed in 1978 in a major storm.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Malcolm McClurg grew up in Taylors Mistake and still lives there today.

“The whole bach literally just fell into the sea,” he recalls, “yet the chairs and everything were still inside.”

McClurg says the storm actually did him service, because it meant his bach did not go like the others.

Any that remained were cleared out by the Christchurch City Council. The first cave bach was torched in November 1979.

“The council came through and destroyed [them] and left whatever they couldn’t be bothered carrying out,” McClurg says.

Supplied This photo shows one of the cave baches being burnt down.

While he was gutted to lose the well-maintained cave baches, McClurg says some had fallen into disrepair because of the vandals.

“I think people had got to the point where they just couldn’t be bothered,” he says. “It was just so disheartening.”

Looking forward

Today, proper baches built at Taylors Mistake or Boulder Bay remain, but remnants of the cave baches built into the jagged cliffs are scarce.

Only things like the outline of fireplaces or an old metal water tank remain.

Abbott, who wrote the history of the cave baches, says it's a great shame they were lost.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Janet Abbott says with the loss of the cave baches, Christchurch no longer has a good historic resource.

“In many other places in the world, you have baches in dangerous and precarious situations ... and they’re celebrated and they're used in whatever way they can be used and they are enormously valuable,” she says.

“I think Christchurch has lost a really good resource, a historic resource.”

McClurg, meanwhile, is trying to get information boards added to the Godley Head walking track to point out where the baches used to be.

People do not realise what it was like to live in the caves, he says.

“At night, you’ve got the doors open and the fire going and you just hear the splash of the sea and the candlelight reflecting off the whitewashed cave roof.”

“It was just exquisite.”