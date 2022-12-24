Mother's rose tribute to late daughter rises again after flood

Lorraine Neumann, known as Dr Ballance during her days as a GP, with a rose planted in memory of her daughter, which was buried under mud in August. Neumann spent days digging out the plant, which is now flourishing.

After days of digging through tonnes of porridge-like mud, Nelson resident Lorraine Neumann was thrilled to find a treasured rose that had been planted in memory of her late daughter, Carryn​.

Stripped of its foliage, knocked over and entombed by a slip that roared down the hill beside Neumann’s Brook St home when an “atmospheric river” of rain hammered the Nelson-Tasman region in August, the rose resembled a few muddy sticks.

Freed from that mud and carefully tended by Neumann, the plant threw out the first new shoots a week later. In November, it bloomed.

Neumann, a retired GP known during her days of practice as Dr Ballance, was delighted. “I think, she’s even stronger than before.”

Supplied Flowers from the memorial rose that bloomed in November.

Those fragrant, pink flowers reminded her of Carryn, who died of breast cancer in 2014.

“She was like a beautiful rose,” Neumann said of her daughter. “It looked like Carryn really, all decked out saying: ‘I’m here.’ It was lovely.”

New flower buds were appearing on the leafy bush this week as Neumann stood alongside, explaining how the search for it gave her focus after the slip.

Working for five to six hours a day, Neumann slowly cleared the mud from the spot where the rose had been planted inside a cage, which was built 2m high in places to protect it from marauding possums.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Now that the rose bush has been found and is doing well, Lorraine Neumann is turning her attention to the rest of her damaged garden.

When Stuff journalists visited Neumann on August 20 – the same day the slip came down – she was clad in a rubbish bag and rubber gloves as she dug through knee-high mud in search of the rose. At the time, Neumann wasn’t hopeful of finding the plant.

However, she never gave up and was rewarded with its discovery a few days later.

The rose was saved from complete destruction by the back of the cage, which was pushed by the slip against a ladder Neumann had left in the enclosure. That section of the cage came down against the ladder at a point just above the rose, providing a pocket of protection for the plant. While the rose had been knocked over and was lying almost parallel to the hill, it hadn’t been ripped out of the ground.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF As it was: Lorraine Neumann on August 20 attempting to find the rose that was planted as a memorial to her late daughter after a slip left a swathe of her propety knee deep in mud.

With the help of a friend, Neumann freed the plant from the last of the mud on August 28. “Twenty hours she took to dig out.”

Buoyed by finding the rose, Neumann’s attention had now turned to the rest of the garden, a large swathe of which was devastated by the slip.

“It [finding the rose] insulated me because it’s been such a nightmare,” she said.