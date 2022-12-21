Gloriavale sack lawyers as cost becomes unsustainable

Gloriavale leaders are under growing pressure as more of their businesses suffer the consequences of bad publicity about working conditions.

The Gloriavale Christian Community has decided to represent itself in the ongoing Employment Court case it is defending against former members.

The community said it could no longer sustain the cost of a legal team – believed to be in excess of $100,000 a month.

An Employment Court case earlier this year ruled that three former Gloriavale workers were employees and that they should be paid at least minimum wage, instead of being treated as volunteers sharing assets in return for their keep.

A second court case involving six former Gloriavale women, due to recommence in February, will decide whether their kitchen and laundry duties should have seen them treated as employees.

In a statement, community spokesperson Samuel Valor said the Gloriavale Christian Community had applied to the Employment Court to self-represent for the remainder of the women’s case.

Valor said that as one of the defendants in the case, he and the four other shepherds – Howard Temple, Stephen Standfast, Noah Hopeful and Faithful Pilgrim – would conduct their own counsel, assisted by Peter Righteous, who appeared for the community in the men’s case.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Gloriavale members arrive at the Christchurch law courts during an earlier part of the Employment Court hearing.

Valor said the shepherds were happy with the representation they had in the first part of the trial from Philip Skelton KC and Scott Wilson, but they could not sustain the cost of a legal team.

In the affidavit to the court, the defendants claim: “The prolonged and ongoing nature of this litigation, which is now scheduled to take twice as long as originally contemplated, has simply made it impossible for us to continue to use the community's limited financial resources for legal representation.

“We have reluctantly decided that we will not be represented by legal counsel for the remainder of this proceeding.”

Alden Williams/Stuff The Gloriavale Christian Community on the West Coast.

Stuff reported earlier this month that Gloriavale workers who recently received a share of the Christian community’s profits were immediately asked to pay it back to cover expenses, including more than $100,000 in legal fees.

The $335,000 in expenses for October included administration costs, taxes, vehicle hire and capital spending, with close to 40% going on legal bills.

An email from Christian Partners, the entity supplying labour for Gloriavale businesses, said members would in future get an estimated share of net profits via a monthly payment into their bank accounts, along with a list of expenses they were expected to contribute to.