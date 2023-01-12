Where you'll find the best food in Antarctica, shipped in from Italy

You've heard of Scott Base, but what about the other stations in Antarctica?

As well as Antarctica New Zealand, three other national Antarctic programmes – Italy, the US and South Korea – have a base in Christchurch. Lee Kenny looks at Mario Zucchelli station, one of Scott Base’s neighbours in the Ross Sea Region and the place with the best food on the ice.

Saturday is pizza night at Mario Zucchelli.

The Italian base prides itself on its cooking – with wine, cheese and salumi​ shipped down on an icebreaker.

They employ Italian chefs and the pizzas are so good, visiting staff discuss their remaining time in terms of how many pizza nights they have left.

“It's a measurement,” said Dr Carla Ubaldi, a scientist and member of the Italian National Programme for Antarctic Research (PNRA).

“People used to count the time before going home in pizzas.”

It may seem like a stereotype, but the value of good food is ingrained in the culture at the base.

And it’s not just the Italians who look forward to meals at Mario Zucchelli, said Christchurch-based Giuseppe Antonelli, a member of Italy’s Antarctic Programme.

National Research Program in Antarctica/Supplied Mario Zucchelli station at Terra Nova Bay, in Antarctica.

“We are famous in Antarctica for our pizza,” he said.

South Korea’s Jang Bogo station is about 10km away, while Scott Base and McMurdo are 350km, about a 90-minute flight.

“The Koreans come to have pizza with us. New Zealanders or Americans come to have dinner with us, just to enjoy our cuisine.”

The Italian station opened in 1986 and was originally called Baia Terra Nova, but the name was changed in 2004 to honour scientist Mario Zucchelli, who died the previous year.

He was a respected figure among Italian scientists and the wider Antarctic community.

As well as leaving a lasting scientific legacy, Zucchelli is remembered fondly as someone who understood the importance of good food.

Umberto Gentili/Supplied Scientists at a weather station operated by the Italian National Programme for Antarctic Research (PNRA).

“He wanted people to work for many hours every day, but he thought that food was very important, so we have always had good people in the kitchen,” said Ubaldi.

“We have Italian cooks, so the meals are absolutely Italian.”

Mario Zucchelli station is in Terra Nova Bay, in Antarctica’s Northern Foothills​.

It’s built close to the shore, on a granite, rocky peninsula. The location was chosen in 1985, being close to McMurdo and accessible from Christchurch as a gateway city.

“Also, it was far away from the peninsula, where there were already a lot of other bases,” said Antonelli.

It operates from mid-October to mid-February and can accommodate 120 personnel, 40 of them scientists who work at 15 laboratories.

Research undertaken there includes astrophysics, climate change, volcanology and marine biology.

Despite being a coastal station, research is carried out inland via helicopters, said Ubaldi, who is based in Italy and provides scientific and logistical advice, especially in respect of the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

Italian National Programme for Antarctic Research (PNRA)/Supplied The Italian icebreaker Laura Bassi.

Italy has been a member of the Antarctic Treaty since 1981 and operates Concordia – one of Antarctica’s most remote stations – along with the France Polar Institute.

However, for many Italians, Antarctica is “another world”, said Antonelli.

“Sometimes they are not able to understand why we go there.”

The team visits Italian schools to talk about life on the ice, and they hold video conferences with students when they are back in Terra Nova Bay.

“They can ask us questions and see the penguins and the helicopters,” said Ubaldi. “It’s nice for them.”

Despite being a home from home for the Italians, the 37-year-old research station is showing its age.

“The base, unfortunately, is old,” said Ubaldi.

National Research Program in Antarctica (PNRA)/Supplied Mario Zucchelli is used for the study of astrophysics, climate change, volcanology and marine biology.

The Italians have looked on as Scott Base has begun its $344 million rebuild, knowing a similar redevelopment is not possible in the current climate.

“We try, year-by-year, to renew some things. We started with the labs and the engine for the generator,” said Antonelli.

“To decide, like Scott Base, to demolish the old and build a new one (is not possible) for us because we are so far away from Italy, so everything is a little bit harder.

“And it's not a good period for the economy, so we need to look after the base.”

The station does have a new aquarium for the study of marine life. The Italians are also building Antarctica’s first hard-rock runway at Terra Nova Bay, meaning direct flights from Christchurch to Mario Zucchelli, without the need to go via McMurdo.

Once completed, it is expected the project will benefit the Christchurch economy as it creates another important hub in the Ross Sea region.

Germany, France and China use Christchurch as a gateway to the region, embarking on various southern expeditions from the Port of Lyttelton and Christchurch International Airport.