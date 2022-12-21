Findings of review into disgraced council company boss to be kept secret

Tim Boyd was the chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) between March and September.

The findings of a review into a disgraced former chief executive are being kept secret by the publicly-owned company he worked for because of “commercial and privacy issues”.

A confidential agreement has also been reached between the company and its recruiter.

Australian man Tim Boyd was the chief executive of the Christchurch City Council’s investment company, Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL), between March and September this year.

Shortly after he quit the $430,000-a-year job, it emerged Boyd was wanted in Arizona, in the United States, on unresolved 2018 drink-driving charges and was previously ordered to pay millions in US civil lawsuits.

Following these revelations, CCHL launched a review of its recruitment processes and ordered a law firm to investigate his work history and previous legal dealings.

Both reviews have now been completed and given to the CCHL board.

Tim Boyd is wanted in the US over unresolved 2018 drink-driving charges.

But, the findings will remain confidential because of “commercial and privacy issues covered”, CCHL said in a statement.

CCHL said it had “reinforced some of its recruitment processes” because of the reviews.

CCHL said it had also reached a confidential agreement with Decipher Group, the agency which recruited Boyd for the role of chief executive.

“The details of that agreement are confidential to the parties,” CCHL said.

Decipher Group director Leanne Crozier previously said “robust and industry standard recruitment checks” were carried out on Boyd, though she did say they would not pick up civil cases or pending charges in the United States.

Christchurch City Holdings Ltd's outgoing chief executive Tim Boyd arrives back in Christchurch after a trip to Fiji.

Decipher Group has previously worked on several recruitments for CCHL and the companies it is responsible for.

On Wednesday, Decipher Group’s website was showing a current advertisement for a role at Lyttelton Port. The port is wholly owned by CCHL.

Last month, Boyd commented publicly for the first time on the revelations about him, saying he had conducted no wrongdoing on a personal or professional basis.

He claimed “false and defamatory accusations" had been published and he would take legal action to clear his name “fully and without fault”.

He would not say who that action would be against or how exactly he has been defamed.

Boyd also claimed at the time the CCHL review into his background had “cleared” him, though he would not provide a copy of the review.