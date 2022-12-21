Landslides, flooding damage roads and farms in South Taranaki

Helicopter flying over the Mangamingi Saddle after South Taranaki was affected by several slips over a period of two days (Monday-Tuesday).

After severe, localised downpours hit South Taranaki on Monday and Tuesday, flooding and slips caused intense damage to farmlands and road blockages.

Mangamingi Saddle and Tangahoe Valley were the most affected areas in the region, with three roads still closed as of Wednesday – Aorere, Rawhitiroa and Tangahoe Valley roads.

Wingrove Rd had multiple slips and forestry slash on the surface and still required extreme care when crossed.

Helicopter pilot Alan Beck said his crew flew over the Mangamingi Saddle on Tuesday morning and noticed severe damages on farmlands.

“The main area that was hit was just on the side of the Mangamingi Saddle, it must have had a real cloudburst going through there.

“There’ll be a lot of farmers out there claiming some flood relief and I suspect there will be quite a few who want to fertilise and put some seed on those slips to try and bring it back. Because it is a huge area that’s lost in production” Beck said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Helicopter pilot Alan Beck said the flooding and slips caused damages to pasture and farmlands.

Flash flooding hit Eltham on Monday evening, causing a road closure and putting sheds and paddocks underwater.

Stratford District Council had to block Cheal Rd after a stream flooded over a bridge and posed a danger to vehicles.

However, in a Facebook post, the council said Cheal Rd has been reopened on Tuesday with restrictions in place.

“The piece of damaged road has been cleared of debris and will remain unsealed until work can be carried out in the new year. Please drive carefully,” the post said.