A Christmas honeymoon in hospital - the cost of our health crisis

Lisa Rayner was supposed to be on her honeymoon, proudly showing overseas friends around New Zealand about now.

But she’s likely to spend Christmas stuck in a bed at Waikato Hospital, which by then will be almost two weeks awaiting surgery for a broken ankle as staff shortages and health system pressure delays the operation that could send her on her way.

Rayner said she’s seen patients come in and go for over a week, but wonders “why not me?” every time the surgery gets delayed.

“Initially they said they were waiting for the swelling to go down before operating and it did on Friday. They said they would try and get me in over the weekend, that did not happen,” Rayner said.

“Same thing on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday... and so on.

“I am just so exhausted.”

The new bride praises the dedication and skill of the health staff she’s come to know and feel for, but says the situation illustrates just how badly stretched the country’s health sector is.

“The nursing staff and orderlies have been so kind and amazing. I understand this is no individual’s fault.

“They explained to me that they are one theatre down because of staffing issues and I talk to nurses, and they tell me a lot of nurses are going to Australia because there is more money.

“I completely appreciate that, and I understand people don't get into nursing for money, but we should pay them enough to keep them.”

Rayner arrived home in New Zealand in March after living in Canada for six years and married Brendon Waterhouse on December 10 in Hamilton.

Her friends, who had come from Canada, were going to join the newlyweds on their honeymoon and Rayner said the couple were excited to be showing them around the country.

However, two days after the wedding, she tripped while packing and broke her ankle.

After an 18-hour ED visit Rayner was transferred to a ward on December 12. Since then, Rayner said, she was the only original patient left in her ward room.

A Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand Waikato spokesperson said it was a period of both high demand and higher than normal staff illness due to Covid-19. Plans to cope included reprioritising care for urgent and time-critical cases.

Last week, Waikato Hospital was down by three operation theatres and the number of patients operated on through the hospital’s main theatre suite from Monday to Friday was 367, with between 70-80 patients operated per day. Roughly the same was expected this week.

Both acute and elective surgical procedures continued to be outsourced to meet demand, alongside procedures done at the hospital.

”Last week 21 out of our 24 theatres were operating and on some of those days 10 acute theatres were running.”

The hospital was only performing elective surgeries for cancer and time critical cases and clinicians were making tough calls on priorities.

Rayner had not celebrated Christmas with her family since 2018 and said knowing she might be stuck at the hospital was “pretty crushing”.

“It is very hard, and I just want to be with my nana. She just turned 90 and we don't have many Christmases with her.

“I have always been proud to be a New Zealander but right now I am ashamed of our healthcare system and can't believe this is my country.

“I am very disappointed... and feel a bit hopeless. It does not feel like it is going to be fixed, and it is not an easy fix.

“It’s kind of like political moods rather than really putting the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders first and it is really impacting my mental health and my husband’s.”

Rayner stressed staff had been incredibly kind towards her but said the healthcare system was running out of capacity.

“It does not matter who is to blame, we need to collectively work towards fixing it, for all of our sakes.”

A previous injury of badly ruptured lumbar disc prevented Rayner from using crutches or sitting upright in a wheelchair for more than a few minutes without intense pain.

“I can't leave my bed, aside from using the bathroom or showering, because I am unable to put any weight on my broken ankle.

“Before this ankle injury I was managing my disc injury with medication and with regular movement. My sciatic pain from the ruptured disc is increasing every day, and I need more and more pain medication to tolerate it.”