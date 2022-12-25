Behind the controls of Auckland Airport's hovercraft

On the far side of Auckland Airport sit New Zealand’s two biggest hovercraft, ready for the day a plane should ever crash into the Manukau Harbour​.

Mostly, though, they rescue distressed boaties or chase off swans.

The machines give the Airport Emergency Service​ – a privately run team of firefighters – amphibious capabilities, should any emergency ever happen in the muddy flats surrounding the airport.

They sit on a huge cushion of air that allows them to hover on top of land, mud and water with relative ease – sort of like a piece of paper on a desk when you blow on it, one of the mechanics says.

“Its primary role is search and rescue if an aircraft goes off the end of the runway,” hovercraft crew chief Tony Beattie​ says.

With 16 rescue pods that can hold up to 30 people between the two hovercraft, they can quickly get to and help close to 500 people if needed.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Crew chief Tony Beattie, right, has been driving the hovercraft for over 25 years.

The first of the airport’s 12-metre long hovercraft has been in action since 1991​.

The the second – the Griffon 2000TD​ – was added to the fleet in 2015.

Often, the vehicles get calls from police to go out at night to locate people who need to be rescued but can’t be reached by boats or helicopters.

They also helped scour the harbour 10-year-old Ryder Ferregel​, who went missing after the boat he was in capsized last month.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Hovercraft can safely get up to about 55kmh on the water and about half that on land.

Also in their sights are flocks of swans on the north side of the airport.

While elegant, the birds are a threat as they don’t mix well with flying passenger jets.

Bird scaring is not what the vehicles – both which cost in excess of $3 million – are ideally suited for, but preventing a disaster is just as important as reacting to one, Beattie says.

He has been at the hovercraft helm for more than 25 years and says his firefighters are ready to go should the worst ever happen.

And with that experience comes the task of picking the next crop of pilots with the knack for navigating the notoriously difficult-to grasp controls.

He said it requires an independence of limbs to operate pedals and levers controlling the pitch and roll, and is just as much an art as it is a science.

Because the hovercraft sits on a cushion of air, the pilot practically has to lower the boat on one side, point it in the direction it wants to go then manoeuvre the fan on the back, resulting in a drifting-like motion around corners.

And that’s just turning.

Simon Maude/Stuff The hovercraft is used to chase away swans, which are dangerous should they fly near planes. (File photo)

“Some guys have it and some guys just don’t,” Beattie says, though he can’t quite quantify what “it” is.

Stewart Kennedy​, who only finished his training last month, is still coming to grips with the controls.

He says he wants to learn as much as he could from Beattie, who he calls the “Mr Miyagi of the hovercraft”.

And for those who might fancy themselves an ace at the controls, the airport is looking to replace its original craft within the next two years, with the old one going off to the highest bidder.