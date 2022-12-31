New Year Honours 2023: The very humble Hemi Ngarewa

Father-of-four Hemi Ngarewa has championed the importance of education throughout his life.

If you needed a word to describe Hemi Ngarewa, humble would be a good fit.

The first thing out of the 79-year-old’s mouth in response to news he had been awarded the Queen’s Service Medal in the 2023 New Year Honours was to congratulate everyone else who was recognised.

The second was a point he wanted to make clear – that he was a “we, not me” kind of guy.

The Pātea man has been recognised for his services to the community and education, two life-long passions for the father-of-four, and one he shared closely with wife Colleen.

“I love it, my wife and I, we love working for the community.”

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Te Tai Hauāuru candidates for local MP

* Whale backbone washes up at South Taranaki beach

* Coronavirus: Taranaki iwi calling on government for coordinated Māori response



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hemi Ngarewa says only his children knew about his New Year Honour, but his success was something he wanted to share with the community.

Ngarewa, who is Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine, Ngā Rauru, Pakakohe and Tangahoe, was encouraged by his wife to train as a teacher, after his job as a freezing worker ended when the Pātea meatworks shut down.

From there he got a job at Pātea Primary School, where he went onto become the Head of Department of Māori Studies, along with taking on a role as careers officer, which he did in his spare time.

Motivated by a goal to help Māori children reach their full potential, Ngarewa has been the educational grant officer for Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust for 10 years, a voluntary role which supports people to access financial help to fund their study.

The importance of education was a message drummed into his four children; Te Pāti Māori co-leader and MP Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, Spotswood College principal Nicola Ngarewa, and two sons Grant and Darren.

“We ensured by giving our kids a good education that later on in life they’d be able to apply for good jobs and provide for their families,” he said.

“I’m glad they’re following in our footsteps.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Former Prime Minister John Key’s 2009 visit to Pariroa Pā in Kakaramea was one of Hemi Ngarewa’s highlights as chair of the marae trust. (File photo)

One of his proudest achievements in life had been achieved while serving as the chair of the trust which runs Pariroa Pā in Kakaramea, a role he’s had since 1994.

Under his watch, the trustees completed a renovation of the facilities there, and at its 115-year anniversary celebrations managed to score a visit from then-Prime Minister John Key – the first political leader of Aotearoa to ever step over the marae threshold.

“We were over the moon with that, we were chuffed.”

His pā trustee role is one he had juggled with other responsibilities, including being a Justice of the Peace, a volunteer Pātea Māori Methodist minister, and a tikanga adviser for Taranaki police.

It was this contribution to the community which saw him awarded a South Taranaki District Council Citizens Award in 2018.