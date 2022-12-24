Stranger entered skateboarding champ in her first competition after seeing her skate as a teen

Three-time national champion skateboarder Krysta Ashwell had only been skating for a few months when a woman she'd never met approached her at a competition and told her to enter.

Hearing her name called out of the blue during a local skate park competition in Christchurch when she was 14 gave Ashwell a fright – because she hadn’t entered.

Instead, a “random lady” at the skate park paid for her entry fee, and Ashwell said she hasn’t missed many competitions since.

“I had only been skating for a few months when that happened, and she obviously saw some sort of potential in me and approached me and said ‘hey, you should enter in this’,” Ashwell said.

But a “shy” Ashwell who was new to the scene declined, “like every 14-year-old girl would”.

“She must have gone over, paid for it and signed my name and when they called me out it was a bit shocking.”

It was the now-28-year-old’s first taste of competitive skateboarding and after taking out second place, she was “egged on'' to continue competing – a choice that led her to three national titles.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch local Krysta Ashwell is a three-time national champion skateboarder. Pictured at Washington Way Skate Park in Christchurch.

Exactly a decade on from the stranger’s kind gesture, Ashwell won the Bowlzilla national competition in 2018 for the first time and successfully defended her title in 2020 and 2021.

Rain postponed 2019’s event, as well as this year’s competition, which meant Ashwell missed out on competing and securing a hat trick.

In those four years since securing her first title in Wellington, Ashwell said the gains skateboarding had made for female skaters and as a recognised sport had come a long way.

“The women are winning pretty cool prizes now. My first competition I got a men’s large T-shirt and headphones whereas the boys got a full set of Dickies clothing, a deck, a pair of shoes and a cash prize,” Ashwell said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Krysta Ashwell says when she attempts a new trick her brain thinks of about five different ways that it could go wrong, but if it goes wrong, she’s only more motivated to do it again.

“They’re catching up now because they’re seeing the number of girls are rising, the potential out there is bigger, and the tricks girls can do now are not what they were doing five or six years ago.”

Ashwell, a Phillipstown local, said it felt like there had always been a barrier stopping her from skating, but her “addiction” to the sport never let her love lapse.

In her early years she begged her mother for years for a skateboard but got denied because she was “tomboy enough as it is”.

After dreaming about having a skateboard since she was aged 7, she got her first board at 13 and was allowed to go to the skate park with one rule – her older brother had to take her.

That didn’t last long.

“I may have gotten better than him very quickly, which big brothers don’t really like – when their little sister’s outdoing them – and he eventually started saying ‘no’ when I wanted to go down.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff When Ashwell first started going down to the Washington Way Skate Park in Christchurch, she was one of just three girls that she knew of who skated there.

Ashwell took a break from skateboarding in her teens and had her daughter Naomi a month before her 16th birthday. Her daughter is “a natural on a skateboard” Ashwell said, but only skates for fun.

“She’s just turned 13, and you can imagine what a 13-year-old wants to do, and it’s usually not what their mum does.”

When Ashwell returned to skateboarding when she was about 20, it was like a fresh start.

“I feel like I only started when I was 20 because all the years before that I was just trying to get my hand on a board or a turn at the park.

“That makes me feel like my skill level is equivalent to a 14-year-old compared to what's out there now, kids are blowing minds everywhere they go.”

The next 2024 Olympics in Paris begs the question if Ashwell will be going to compete.

New Zealand is yet to send its first skateboarding Olympic team and Ashwell is tossing up if she’ll be in the bowl or the sideline coaching.

“They wanted me to get myself towards competing, but it’s pretty hard on the body, you get to about 30 and it’s hard to keep up with those 13/14 year olds,” Ashwell said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Skateboarder Krysta Ashwell says skateboarding is “an addiction in a way” because she can’t see her life without it.

Helping to form and coach a professional women’s team is Ashwell’s ultimate goal, and she’s lined up to help the Skateboarding NZ Olympic Committee in the lead up to the games.

Her favourite pastime however is spending her time at kids’ skate jam meet-ups encouraging young girls.

“Some people say I have a little posse because when I get to the park all the girls come running over to tell me their new tricks are, which is really cool.

“They’re the future of skateboarding.”