Almost no face-to-face visits and 'sad' Christmas meal for those in prison

People who have spent Christmases behind bars describes the experience as sad and dehumanising.

Around 8000 people in Aotearoa – almost half of whom are on remand – will be spending Christmas behind bars. Hanna McCallum speaks to those with previous experience and what it means to those isolated in prison during the holidays.

Jess used to watch planes fly over Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility, not being able to wait for the day she could get on one and visit her family again for Christmas.

The 38-year-old spent Christmas in 2011 in prison and said it was a particularly hard time.

The promised roast beef dinner – “a centimetre thick piece of deli meat” – was handed out one by one between sheets of baking paper.

She had friends in the facility, but lockdown hours in her cell were unchanged and although she felt lucky to have been able to speak with her family over the phone, she spent the entire call crying.

Even a visit from a church group brought Jess, who wasn’t religious, to tears.

“I don’t even know why ... It was really bizarre, I just felt really sad and lonely.

Previous Christmases had been “really stable”. In some ways it made the public holiday in prison even more of a “kick in the face” but she knew Christmas wouldn’t have always brought good memories for others and Christmas in prison was “just one bad scenario to the next”.

The meal was “dull and sad” and the experience felt dehumanising.

”It was so f...ing sad, just being there on Christmas.”

David White stuff.co.nz The Mothers Project is a programme that helps mothers in prison provide and send Christmas presents to their children.

This year, in-person visits are not available at any facility, except for Invercargill Prison, on Christmas Day due to it being a public holiday and having reduced staffing, Corrections national commissioner Leigh Marsh said.

“All other sites open for in-person visits are holding visits throughout this week to ensure that people in prison can see their whānau in the lead up to Christmas,” he said.

One hundred additional laptops had been brought in for virtual visits. Prisoners were also supplied with a weekly $5 phonecard, he said.

Prisoners Correspondence Network, run and funded by prison abolitionist group, People Against Prisons Aotearoa, ran a holiday card drive to write to people in prison over Christmas. This year, it planned to send out 2500 cards.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Jess spent Christmas in 2011 at Auckland Region Women's Corrections Facility in Wiri.

Thank you messages from recipients described it as a “nice surprise” when they weren’t able to be at home with family.

“It took for me to become incarcerated to realise how much we take things for granted and how a simple letter can mean so much and lighten up someone’s day as this has for me,” one said.

John, who at age 74 has spent 21 Christmases inside, said: “Christmas is always depressing for me.”

“I miss my grandchildren ... Your efforts to find me correspondents is much appreciated.

“Snail mail is my only link to the outside world now.”

Jess believed Christmas was a “good opportunity to humanise people”.

“Otherwise, it reinforces the self-fulfilling prophecy of not feeling deserving and shit,” she said.

Supplied Prisoners Correspondence Network connects pen pals between people in prison and those outside of prison. One of their ongoing projects is a Christmas card drive.

Aphiphany Forward-Taua, executive director of justice advocacy group JustSpeak said Christmas was always an isolating period for people in prison but this year would be particularly hard after restrictions to visits due to Covid-19.

”The saddest thing about it is that they probably don’t have any clear indication of when the prospect of them seeing their whānau is going to be so they kind of sit in limbo,” she said.

“The longing for their whānau will be more acute for them.”

Forward-Taua said the thousands of people in prison were often forgotten, “and we also forget that almost half of that population are on remand”.

As of September, 3,262 of the 7,964 people in prison were on remand, according to Department of Corrections data.

“There’s been prolonged delays of people getting through the courts and access to trials and difficulties with people getting access to lawyers... That shutdown period for people in prison means nothing’s going to move until at least January.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Aphiphany Forward-Taua, executive director of justice advocacy group Just Speak says Christmas this year will be particularly isolating for people in prison because of restrictions on face-to-face visits due to Covid-19.

“So it’s actually a time when prisons and everything that goes on for those people takes a standstill and there’s really not much to celebrate at all.”

Christmas Day was “much the same as any other day in prison”, Corrections deputy national commissioner Brigid Kean said.

“Where possible, we offer additional sports and other activities to make the Christmas period special.”

The menu for Christmas is roast chicken, gravy and vegetables for lunch, and roast beef and salad sandwiches for dinner, along with two Christmas mince pies.

For vegetarians, crumbed spinach and pumpkin patties for lunch and falafel and salad sandwiches were available for dinner.

The Christmas menu was at a cost of $8.61 per prisoner for the day.

For *Jackson, the last two Christmases were spent in a prison cell.

He described himself as a focused and determined individual but Christmas Day was “still a bit sad”.

Following years of limited contact with family and friends due to Covid-19, he worried about his friends still behind bars.

“Covid made something that’s already shit to something that was a lot worse ... It’s soul-killing thinking about it.”

He recalled getting Easter eggs on Christmas but otherwise the only difference was having more items available to buy at the canteen – but at a marked up price and mostly junk food – “no brain food”.

“[Prison] really is worse than I thought it would be, it was the most degrading thing.”

Supplied Prisoners Correspondence Network planned to send out 2500 Christmas cards to people in prison this year. (Photo from holiday card drive in 2020)

Kean acknowledged Christmas could be “a really difficult time, particularly for the families of those in prison”.

Facilities provided whānau activities in December, to allow children to read books, make presents and play games with their parents in prison, she said.

At Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility, women taking part in the Puppies in Prison programme made Christmas outfits for their dogs, while men working in the Auckland Prison vegetable garden grew and donated 800kg of fresh produce over the Christmas period.

Staff at prisons and Community Correction sites also collected gifts for children of prisoners and local charities.

Marsh said there were no plans to further suspend visits, but Covid-19 numbers would continue to be monitored and decisions would be made accordingly to keep people safe.

*Jackson’s name has been changed