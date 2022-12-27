Historians compare notes on Hoffman Kiln restorations

Hoffman Kiln trust chairman Cliff Wilson (left) shows a sample of unfired brick to design manager for the Sydney Park Brick Kilns Renewal Project Max Rosin-Melser.

Palmerston North’s historic Hoffman Kiln in Featherston St had started crumbling from the ravages of weather and vandalism before efforts to preserve it got serious.

But it fared better than a continuous kiln built to a similar design in Sydney, which had its face sliced off to make way for a highway before heritage protectors stepped in.

Design manager for the Sydney Park Brick Kilns Renewal Project Max Rosin-Melser visited Palmerston North’s kiln just before Christmas to compare experiences with local trustees and supporters.

Rosin-Melser is leading a project to preserve what is left of an extensive industrial complex that operated as the Bedford Brick Works from 1887 to 1931, then as the Austral Brickworks until 1973.

READ MORE:

* Hoffman Kiln model returned after more than a century

* Combined health centre in Palmerston North taking shape

* Palmerston North's top historic place has been physically protected



Palmerston North’s Hoffman Kiln had closed down earlier, in 1959, but its associated clay pits were treated with greater care than its Sydney equivalent.

Edwards Pit Park has been planted and transformed into a reserve in Palmerston North, with other parts used for sports grounds.

Sydney used its pits as the Alexandria Tip from 1948 to 1976, until the city’s waste built up level enough to be grassed over. The rest of the site was left derelict. By the time the renewal project began work in 2000, the buildings were seriously damaged.

Palmerston North’s Hoffman Kiln was recognised as a Category 1 historic place in 1984, affording it protection from demolition or alteration, but not from the weather and vandalism.

In 1986 the unprotected Sydney kiln suffered the indignity of having about one-third of its length destroyed to make way for the Princes Highway widening.

Rosin-Melser said in other parts of Australia, Hoffman kilns and other brick works had been completely bulldozed.

Supplied The end of an historic Hoffman Kiln in Sydney was demolished to make way for a road.

But while Palmerston North might have been ahead of Sydney in recognising the value of its industrial heritage, Sydney had one thing the charitable trust still working to enhance the Featherston St landmark did not.

That was money.

Sydney had a budget of more than $10 million to preserve the kilns and chimneys and incorporate features of their past into a public park recalling the history of brick making.

Hoffman Kiln Trust chairman Cliff Wilson said while the heritage listing in New Zealand had helped, the rest of the local project had been difficult and thwarted by a lack of funding.

A turning point for the kiln came in 2014, in the shape of a windy day, which demolished the kiln’s already-leaking and rickety roof.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Design manager for the Sydney Park Brick Kilns Renewal Project Max Rosin-Melser (centre) has a rare tour of the roof space above the Hoffman Kiln led by trust chairman Cliff Wilson (right).

A new roof costing about $100,000 was built before the charitable trust with no budget became the owners.

The land around the kiln was subdivided to create sites for the Kauri Health Centre and daycare centres, with a public footpath alongside leading from Featherston St past the kiln to the former pit.

Wilson said the trust had spent about $100,000 on the site, getting electricity and water connected, putting in a toilet, re-roofing the “office” building, repairing a garage where some of the kiln’s associated history was kept and installing security cameras.

There were many more things on the wish list – cleaning the office ceiling, strengthening an outer wall that had been designed as an interior wall, and providing safe access up to the roof space above the kiln.

In Sydney, they were still looking to stop the leaks and build the roofs.