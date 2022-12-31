New Year Honour for Dr Jane Skeen, the paediatric oncologist loved by hundreds of families

Dr Jane Skeen has become a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to child cancer patients

Dr Jane Skeen, beloved by hundreds of child cancer families, has been honoured as a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Since 1979 Skeen has been walking aside tamariki with cancer and their whānau, treating and supporting them in the hardest time of their lives.

Skeen has been a paediatric oncologist her entire career, most of which at Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland.

She said it was a surprise to be honoured.

READ MORE:

* Using manaakitanga to help improve cervical screening in Te Tauihu

* Family with two cancer diagnoses within months aims for togetherness at Christmas

* Girl, 13, with incurable cancer recovers after receiving base editing treatment in London



“I am really humbled I am getting this award. I could only do the work I have done with my supportive family, my supportive friends and my colleagues both here and in the Pacific,” Skeen said.

“I haven’t done it alone, I have done it as one little cog in the wheel.”

Skeen always wanted to work with children, drawn to the child cancer ward in particular because of relationships with families and children.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Dr Jane Skeen and others travelled to bring paediatric oncology to Pasifika children without the services they needed.

“It’s a privilege to walk along with the parents and guide them along whatever they were facing,” she said.

“These parents join a club no one wants to join.”

In a 40-year career, Skeen has watched medical advancements push the child cancer survival rate up from around 60% to closer to 85%.

She was part of building paediatric palliative care – “children aren’t just little adults” she said – and developing care for survivors of childhood cancer.

Skeen joined the board of the Child Cancer Foundation and stayed for 33 years.

She also helped form the Pacific Working Group helping patients and their families in the Cook Islands, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu .

“We were getting referrals from the Pacific, and they were often a very late diagnosis, it would cost a huge amount of money to treat in New Zealand, and often the outcome was very poor. We started thinking there has got to be a better way of doing it,” she said.

“These are our neighbours, a three-hour flight. [A woman] whose daughter had cancer said to me, ‘it’s hard to believe that three hours away a child my with my child’s diagnosis will not get the same treatment’.”

Monica Briggs, chief executive of Child Cancer Foundation, said Skeen’s contribution to the foundation over her 35-year involvement was significant.

“Dr Skeen’s leadership in the formation of the Pacific Working Group was hugely important for improving the availability of treatment and outcomes of children with cancer in the Pacific,” she said.

“There is no doubt that her work in the field of paediatric oncology in New Zealand and the Pacific has made a huge difference in the lives of many families.”