All aboard Christmas flights on Hamilton airport's busiest day

Loloma and Stewart Foster are carrying a Christmas ham and shortbread to Christchurch for their kids and grandchildren.

Loloma Foster’s kids and grandchildren in Christchurch will be enjoying Hamilton’s ham for Christmas, thanks to a special air delivery of both family and festive food.

The big family is coming together after a long time, with Loloma bringing the dinner centrepiece on her flight south. While Loloma hopes to paddle, tramp, and enjoy a beach time with family, husband Stewart Foster’s plan A is to drink and eat “responsibly”.

The Fosters were among the few thousand people flying in and out of Hamilton Airport on Friday, as friends and family made their way to their festive destinations.

Rebecca Fraser-Jones was boarding a flight to Wellington with her two sisters and their children, who’d then be heading down to Wairarapa.

READ MORE:

* Where to eat on Christmas Day if you can't face another glazed ham

* Holiday traditions aren't all cheery, some are weird or a bit scary

* Can you improve your Christmas table game?



She is one of five siblings and says family and friends will be reuniting after a long time.

“Last year, we had Christmas at our family farm here in Waikato, but didn’t see a lot of people then. This year it's going to be amazing to meet everyone in this capacity.”

CHRSITEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Max Gilbert holding Scarlett Gilbert, 2, Catherine Fraser-Jones holding Duty Gilbert, 1, Laine Gernhoefer, 14, Rebecca Fraser-Jones and Amanda Fraser-Jones with Alvey Burkhart,4 in front.

Sue Parrott was reunited with her son Sam Parrott after six months. Sam works in Christchurch and was home for Christmas.

“This is only the second time we are celebrating Christmas together here in Waikato, I have been going to Wellington for almost 20 years.”

While on one hand families at the airport were being reunited ahead of Christmas, Savita Raman and her husband on the other hand, were travelling to Christchurch for work.

CHRSITEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Sue Parrott reunited with her son Sam Parrott ahead of Christmas.

Raman said the staff had become like family and they don’t miss out on Christmas fun.

Meanwhile, Boaz Varcoe, Noah Varcoe, and Anastasia Ermakova had a very tight schedule on Friday.

They were flying to Wellington to buy a car and then would drive back to Hamilton the same evening. They planned to drive the same car to Auckland to celebrate Christmas with the family.

CHRSITEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Anastasia Ermakova (left), Boaz Varcoe, and Noah Varcoe depart to Wellington to bring home a car.

Hamilton Airport CEO Mark Morgan said Friday was their busiest day of the year.

“We will certainly see 1200 to 1300 passengers either enter or depart the airport – along with many metres and greeters so there could be a few thousand people in the airport over the day. For us that is a very busy day and that really continues the trend of recent months.”

He said there has been a building of passenger numbers through the year especially after the Covid-19 restrictions eased.

“In our full forecast through to January next year indicates we will exceed the 2019 benchmark year.”

And while post pandemic has seen people begin to travel again, Morgan said it’s unknown what the effect on travel will be with talk of an economic recession next year.

“I think it's reasonable to suggest there will be some impact, but we are quite a resilient airport and that was shown through the pandemic because of our mix of both corporate, leisure, friends and family – our numbers held up much better than most regional ports.”

He said people have spent a lot of time apart so keeping those connections up is still strong.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton Kirikiriroa Airport CEO Mark Morgan is forecasting a bumper number of people through the airport this year.

“I think people will find the financial fare to travel domestically if that means staying in touch with family and friends.”

And Morgan’s Christmas wish for the airport.

“We are embarking on a very significant piece of work around the private plan change on land surrounding the airport. So achieving a successful plan change sets a platform for the company for the next 20-years in terms of industrial and commercial development.”

Also being developed is the airport’s general aviation strategy.

“We are about to build a new taxiway to support a private jet hangar facility. And we have some high net worth families going to build hangers here.”

CHRSITEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Hamilton Airport had the busiest day of the year on Friday.

The airport has also acquired the old Air New Zealand eagle hangar facilities.

There is also hope the commercial airlines increase their flights.

Air New Zealand Regional Affairs Manager Jason Dawson said more than 21,000 customers will visit the region over the summer holiday period.

“It’s an incredibly busy time for travel. Customers should allow plenty of time to get to the airport, arrive at the very latest 60 minutes before your flight. Add to that a bit more time to that if you’re travelling with pets, oversized bags, or require special assistance.